Amazon Shoppers Swear This Oscillating Fan Can Cool Down a Room 'in About Five Minutes' and It's on Sale
The weather is in that strange period where it's warm enough to require something to cool you down — but not hot enough to warrant the air conditioning running. What you need is a tower fan, one that's powerful enough to keep you comfortable while you're home working or sleeping at night.
Start by snagging the KopBeau 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, which is on sale at Amazon right now. The fan is designed with three modes, including normal, natural, and sleep, as well as three quiet settings (low, medium, and high). Users can even adjust the height of the device — easily swap between 36 and 42 inches — as well as carry it between rooms thanks to the built-in handle at the back.
If you're worried about the fan overpowering the volume of the TV or keeping you up at night, you can simply switch it to an ultra-silent setting. Or you can select the auto-timer which will conveniently set the fan to turn on or off at your command. The fan also comes with a remote control so you don't have to get up any time you want to change the setting.
Buy It! KopBeau 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan, $76.49 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com
Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the tower fan a five-star rating, calling it a "great fan to save money in the summer." A shopper even wrote that it cooled down their bedroom "in about five minutes." One reviewer shared, "It kept me cool and I was able to sleep with it on," while another said: "It's keeping me cool in a more consistent way than my standing fan."
A third user explained that the Texas sun pours through their extra-large windows in the summer, which means the air conditioning is always running. But they enthused that, "This fan has helped keep the room so much cooler, which has, in turn, helped keep my utility bill down." Plus, they appreciate its soundlessness, writing, "It's so quiet, I forget it's even on."
Head to Amazon to snag the KopBeau 42-Inch Oscillating Tower Fan while it's on sale.
