These Under-Sink Storage Solutions 'Make Organization Easy' — and They're on Sale

Shoppers call the best-sellers “sturdy” and “handy”

Published on April 29, 2023 08:00 AM

Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage Tout
Photo: Amazon

If decluttering your under-sink cabinet space is on the agenda this spring cleaning season, check out this clever storage solution that Amazon shoppers swear by to stay organized.

Currently 30 percent off at Amazon, the Kjfeoiye Under-Sink Organizers make it easy to maximize storage space under your kitchen or bathroom sink. The deal brings the best-selling 2-piece set down to $28 — which comes out to $14 apiece.

Made of durable plastic and stainless steel pipes, the organizers have two tiers that can neatly hold everything from cleaning supplies to bathroom toiletries. Each tier has a 2.5-inch high edge that helps prevent items from falling out. And, for easy access, the bottom drawer has a pull-out design with a handle.

Kjfeoiye Under Sink Organizers and Storage
Amazon

Buy It! Kjfeoiye 2-Pack Under-Sink Organizers, $28.14 (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Along with the spacious shelves, the organizers also come with four hooks and a hanging cup to provide even more storage space for smaller items under the sink, freeing up precious counter space. They also have no-slip feet to keep them in place and prevent scratching surfaces.

Putting together the organizers is a breeze. Start by inserting the four steel tubes into the holes of the bottom base, then slide in the bottom drawer and place the top shelf on top of the tubes. After, cap the steel tubes on the tops and add on the feet. The brand recommends turning over the organizer and firmly pushing down each corner until they lock into place. Then hang the hooks and cups anywhere on the organizers.

Hundreds of shoppers have given them a five-star rating, calling them "sturdy" and "handy." One shopper shared, "The sliding drawers make it easy to access everything without having to dig through a cluttered cabinet," and added that the set of organizers is "a convenient and practical solution for all of your storage needs." Another wrote that they "hold a lot of items to make organization easy."

Others appreciate that it's "easy to assemble," with one saying, "Even my kid was able to put one of them together with no issues."

Tidy up your under-sink cabinet space this spring cleaning season and head to Amazon to pick up the Kjfeoiye Under-Sink Organizers while they're still on sale!

