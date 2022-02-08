Riverdale's KJ Apa Lists Spanish-Style Hollywood Hills Mansion for $3 Million — See Inside! 

The Riverdale star and father of one purchased the home in January 2020, property records show

KJ Apa is ready to part ways with his Hollywood Hills home.

The Riverdale star, 24, put his 3,581-square-foot mansion on the market for $2,995,000, PEOPLE can confirm. It's listed with Kati Cattaneo of Sotheby's International Realty. According to property records, Apa purchased the three-bedroom, three-bathroom house just two years ago, in January 2020, for $2,487,500.

He and his girlfriend, model Clara Berry, 28 — who have been romantically linked since August 2020 — shared the home together. The pair welcomed their first baby — son Sasha Vai Keneti Apa — in September 2020 just 7 months after buying the house.

They revealed their pregnancy news in May, and Berry documented updates along the way, including several snapshots of her baby bump and photos cozied up with Apa.

Built in 1966, the Spanish-style home is perched above street level in the Nichols Canyon neighborhood of L.A. Olivia Luce of Studio Live Luce designed the interiors, which have been decorated with a minimalist, mid century-modern aesthetic, complementing the home's arched doorways, wood-beamed ceilings and subtle tiling in several rooms.

The main floor of the two-story home is where guests will find the open-layout kitchen, complete with marble countertops and state-of-the-art appliances, as well as the two guest bedrooms and two full bathrooms.

A formal living room and dining room are also on the first floor, as well as a cozy family room off the kitchen. The living room has French doors that lead out to the backyard, for seamless indoor-outdoor living.

Upstairs, the main suite takes up a significant amount of the space, and includes a sitting area, fireplace and massive walk-in closet. An ensuite bathroom boasts a clawfoot tub, double vanity and steam shower.

The suite also has sliding glass doors that lead out to a private terrace overlooking the backyard pool.

