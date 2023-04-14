Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack  — and It's 57% Off at Amazon

One reviewer said they could “fit an entire sink full of dishes with some space to spare”

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon

Published on April 14, 2023 06:00 PM

Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Washing dishes is a chore in and of itself, but having to pause every few minutes to towel-off the items that are filling up your drying rack makes it a hassle.

The Kitsure 2-Tier Dish Drying Rack boasts a spacious and functional design that can house dishes, glassware, utensils, and then some. It's earned hundreds of positive ratings at Amazon, and right now, you can snag it on sale for just $20.

Along with the double-decker drying rack, the kit includes a drainboard, two baskets, a cutlery section, and a cutting board holder. The drying rack is made from stainless steel, making it rust- and fingerprint-resistant, according to the brand. The roomy sections and sturdy material will hold everything from plates to wine glasses and saucepans with ease. And despite its large capacity, the drying rack won't take up a ton of counter space.

What's more, the base is designed with an automatic drainage system that collects dripping water from your dishes and then pushes it out of the built-in spout and back into your sink. Plus, the water drain can be moved to three spots on the drainboard, allowing you to customize your drainage system to a tee. Buh-bye, pools of water on your countertops!

Kitsure Dish Drying Rack -Multifunctional Dish Rack
Amazon

Buy It! Kitsure 2-Tier Dish Drying Rack, $19.99 (orig. $45.99); amazon.com

The drying rack comes disassembled, but it includes the manual and materials to help you set it up in a flash. One reviewer said it was "super easy to assemble" on their own. For added convenience, the add-ons are easy to attach and detach if you need to give them a quick wipe-down or alter their position.

Nearly 900 shoppers have given the Kitsure 2-Tier Dish Drying Rack a five-star rating. One user with a "small kitchen and limited counter space" said it "works" for them, while another shopper raved: "​​I love that it takes up less room on the counter but holds as many dishes as my old rack." A third person explained that they were able to "fit an entire sink full of dishes with some space to spare."

A final reviewer wrote: "The drying rack is spacious enough at the bottom to hold two pressure cookers, which we can't put in the dishwasher, and has some space at the top for dishes, spoons, and spatulas."

Your next dishwashing session just got a whole lot easier. Don't miss out on scoring 57 percent off on the Kitsure 2-Tier Dish Drying Rack at Amazon.

