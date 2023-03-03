Lifestyle Home Amazon's Best-Selling Knife Sharpener Brings Blades 'Back to Life' — and It's 47% Off Even professional chefs approve of the kitchen tool with over 18,000 perfect ratings By Toni Sutton Toni Sutton Website Toni has written in the entertainment and lifestyle space for nearly a decade and has written for multiple online publications, including Readers Digest, The List, and Distractify. Throughout her career as a writer, she has written and reported on various topics, including hard-hitting news, parenting, love and relationships, health, celebrity entertainment, beauty, food and wine, travel, and commerce. Toni studied Journalism at Seattle University where she was on the newspaper and literary magazine staff, writing hard-hitting news, feature articles, and opinion pieces. Additionally, she earned a certificate in copyediting from the University of California San Diego after completing a four-course program. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 3, 2023 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Amazon If you own a set of knives, there's a good chance that they need sharpening. Every time you chop onions or cut through a tomato, each slice dulls the blade. While you can take your knives to a professional, there's a less time-consuming and more affordable way to sharpen them: All you have to do is opt for the Kitchenellene 3-Stage Knife Sharpener that's only $16 at Amazon. This helpful kitchen gadget will save you money, and the three-step operation is super easy to use. The diamond sharpening rod in the first slot repairs bent or damaged blades, the second one sharpens the knife, and the last smooths and polishes the edge, leaving you with a wonderfully even blade. The device has an ergonomic handle, allowing you to comfortably hold a knife in one hand and the sharpener in the other, plus it comes with a cut-resistant glove for added safety. Amazon Buy It! Kitchenellence 3-Stage Knife Sharpener, $15.99 (orig. $30); amazon.com Amazon Shoppers Say This Tineco Vacuum Is a 'Major Upgrade,' and It's 45% Off With over 18,000 perfect Amazon ratings, the knife sharpener is currently the bestseller in its category, and for good reason. Its ergonomics and durability make it a favorite among reviewers who love the convenience of this "very handy" tool. "This device brought my knife back to life. It's even caused me to take better care of all of my cutlery," one satisfied shopper said. An additional reviewer noted the sharpener is "probably the best thing I have purchased," and added: "[It] makes my knives even better than when I first bought them." Even a professional chef approves of this knife sharpener, writing, "I have quite expensive knives and constantly need them sharp as can be. This is a perfect tool to keep them at their best." If you currently have dull knives, add the Kitchenellene 3-Stage Knife Sharpener to your Amazon cart while it's a whopping 47 percent off! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Amazon's New 'Daisy Jones & The Six' Storefront Is Filled with Groovy, Retro-Inspired Fashion Finds Gwyneth Paltrow Snapped a Mirror Selfie in the Casual Jean Style You Can Get for $32 Gigi Hadid and Emma Stone Are Bringing Back the Comfy Shoe Style You Probably Used to Wear to School