Found: A KitchenAid Stand Mixer Already Marked Down to Its Lowest Price of the Year
It's no secret that stand mixers can cost hundreds of dollars, especially high-end brands like KitchenAid. They don't go on sale very often, so when they do, you should take advantage.
Amazon Prime Day is less than 48 hours away, but we already found a KitchenAid Stand Mixer that's already marked down to its lowest price this year at a whopping $61 off.
It has a tilt-head design that makes it easy to add ingredients into the 4.5-quart bowl, and you can choose from up to 10 speeds to better achieve your desired consistency when ingredients are mixing together. It also provides 59 touchpoints during each rotation to ensure that every ingredient is thoroughly combined.
This early Prime Day deal might not last long, so add it to your cart at the discounted price while you can — especially before the rush.
Buy It! KitchenAid K45SSOB Stand Mixer, $269 (orig. $329.99); amazon.com
The multi-purpose attachment head is compatible with more than 15 attachments (sold separately), like a spiralizer, pasta press, and food processor. But if you don't want to purchase extra tools, you're in luck because the machine already comes equipped with a coated flat beater, dough hook, and wire whip that are great for baking cookies and making sauces. The mixing bowl and most of the attachments are dishwasher safe, but the base should be wiped clean with a damp washcloth to prevent water damage.
The classic stand mixed has more than 3,000 five-star ratings and one reviewer said that they not only use it to make tons of cookie dough, but it also works well to shred cooked chicken. Another shopper claimed it's so good, it "leaves competitors in the dust" and added that "nothing compares" since it's made with quality materials that make it last "several years."
Don't wait for the two-day sales event to start shopping for incredible deals because who knows how long things will stay in stock. Plus, you don't even need a Prime membership to shop early deals like you do during the actual event.
This Kitchenaid Stand Mixer is too good to pass up and only costs $269, so add one to your cart today.
