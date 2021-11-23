KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are Up to $210 Off Thanks to a Rare Early Black Friday Sale

The KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer and the Ultra Power Stand Mixer feature a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl that makes up to eight dozen cookies in one batch — and it's dishwasher-safe. The mixer has 10 speeds and 59 touchpoints on the mixing bowl to evenly beat doughs in seconds. And it tilts, so you can add ingredients to the bowl without creating a mess on your counter. Shop the Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer that comes in several colors for $300 or the white classic mixer for $250.