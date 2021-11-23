KitchenAid Stand Mixers Are Up to $210 Off Thanks to a Rare Early Black Friday Sale
From fluffy sheet cakes to whipped cream, bread dough, and holiday cookies, every home baker knows the importance of having a sturdy stand mixer — and KitchenAid is easily regarded as the best on the market. The only downside? The appliances are expensive, with some that cost over $400. Thankfully, you can get a KitchenAid stand mixer up to $210 off at Target during its early Black Friday sale.
Loved by professionals and novice bakers alike, the heavy-duty stand mixers are known for evenly whipping up doughs much faster than mixing by hand. It's nearly impossible to hand mix bread doughs and meringue, but each KitchenAid stand mixer comes with a flat beater, a dough hook, and a six-wire whisk to masterfully beat any batter. If that doesn't convince you, they come in beautiful colors to match your kitchen decor.
Deals this good rarely happen, so don't miss out on up to 49 percent savings on the holiday baking must-have that's sure to sell out in a flash.
Buy It! KitchenAid Ultra Power Plus 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $299.99 (orig. $379.99); target.com
The KitchenAid Classic Stand Mixer and the Ultra Power Stand Mixer feature a 4.5-quart stainless steel bowl that makes up to eight dozen cookies in one batch — and it's dishwasher-safe. The mixer has 10 speeds and 59 touchpoints on the mixing bowl to evenly beat doughs in seconds. And it tilts, so you can add ingredients to the bowl without creating a mess on your counter. Shop the Ultra Power Plus Stand Mixer that comes in several colors for $300 or the white classic mixer for $250.
Buy It! KitchenAid Classic 4.5-Quart Stand Mixer, $249.99 (orig. $299.99); target.com
Joanna Gaines' Target home collection, Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, collaborated with KitchenAid to create a gorgeous matte green mixer — and it's $80 off right now. It has all of the features of the classic mixers, but it's slightly bigger to accommodate up to nine dozen cookies at once. And like the other models, it's compatible with 10 attachments (sold separately) that create veggie noodles, fresh pasta, and even ice cream.
Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer Hearth & Hand with Magnolia, $349.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com
The professional-grade stand mixer is even on sale for $210 off — but it keeps selling out, so you'll have to act fast. It's a 5-quart mixer that has 67 touchpoints, making it even more efficient than the others. The bowl-lift structure is designed to handle tougher doughs and bigger batches without shaking the bowl thanks to its three lock-point system.
Since these deals are sure to sell out fast, we predict they'll be gone even before Black Friday, so be sure to add them to your cart ASAP for the perfect holiday gift.
Buy It! KitchenAid Professional 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $219.99 (orig. $429.99); target.com
