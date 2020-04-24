Image zoom Wayfair

Listen up, bakers! If you’ve always dreamed of having a KitchenAid stand mixer in your kitchen, now is the time to act. Right now, you can score the brand’s Artisan Series 10 Speed 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer for up to 24 percent off at Wayfair thanks to its Save Big, Give Back Sale.

Yes, you read that right: The popular appliance that allows you to whip, mix, knead, and more is currently available for as little as $280 — a steal, considering some models normally go for upwards of $460. Each mixer comes with a variety of baking accessories, including a pouring shield, stainless steel bowl, wire whip, dough hook, and flat beater.

And if you really want to take your mixer to the next level, Wayfair has plenty of attachments on sale right now too, including this juicer attachment, this pasta maker attachment, and this spiralizer attachment.

Wayfair customers have long been fans of the KitchenAid mixer. It has racked up more than 28,000 customer reviews and an impressive 4.9-star rating. “Truly love this mixer,” said one shopper. “I’ve been wanting one for years and finally I broke down and got it. One of the best decisions I made. I’m having so much fun mixing up all kinds of goodies.”

“I absolutely love the design and functionality of this model,” wrote another. “It is so sleek and attractive… a pleasure to have on the countertop, conveniently ready for use at any time. The three included accessories (flat beater, wire whip, and dough hook) are everything you need (or knead) to carry out all of your mixing needs… they are easily mountable and removable from the beater shaft.”

If you’re in the market for more kitchen appliances, Wayfair’s got you covered! There are tons of other options on sale, like this Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven that’s 56 percent off and this Keurig coffee maker that’s only $70.

Keep reading to shop the KitchenAid mixer and other marked-down products from the Wayfair sale now.

