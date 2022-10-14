Lifestyle Home Hurry! This Amazon Best-Selling KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Still on Sale After October Prime Day “It works Iike an absolute dream and I am officially smitten” By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If there's one kitchen tool that has stood the popularity test of time, it's the KitchenAid stand mixer. Beloved by home cooks and chefs alike, these stand mixers have remained Amazon best-sellers for a reason. And while the lineup of KitchenAid mixers saw some of its rarest and steepest deals of the year during Amazon's member-exclusive Prime Early Access Sale earlier this week, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer is still marked down post-sale, so you can snag one for $50 off while the deal lasts. There's no denying that this is one of those cases where you pay for what you get. And while these stand mixers may not always be within budget, you can also rest assured that you're investing in a tool that will not only revamp your cooking and baking game, but will also last for years. Amazon Buy It! KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer, $329.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. This Artisan Mini style is slightly more compact than the original size. Complete with a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, it's a great size for anyone who has limited counter space. Luckily, the slightly reduced size only minimally changes the output: You can still whip up five dozen cookies in a single batch! The mini mixer is also equipped with all of the same features as the standard model. It has 10 speeds, allowing you to whip egg whites into stiff peaks and knead dough with ease. And you can use any of the same attachments (sold separately) to perform specialized tasks, like making pasta and grinding meat. Plus, cleanup is easy, since the bowl is dishwasher safe. The fully metal construction makes this kitchen tool incredibly durable and long-lasting, able to whip up dough after dough without a worry. It also comes with a few of the most-used accessories, including the flex-edge beater, wire whip, and dough hook, giving you everything you need to use it straight out of the box. Plus, the mixer is available in a slew of eye-popping and more neutral colors, and several are similarly discounted, including candy apple red and matte black. Not only has this mixer claimed Amazon's top spot for stand mixers, but it's also got tons of shoppers sharing rave reviews and has maintained a nearly perfect 4.8 out of 5 overall rating. One reviewer was not alone in calling it the "perfect mixer," and they also added, "It works just as expected and is easy to clean." Another shopper raved it was "money well spent" and praised, "Wow did this mixer whip up the ingredients faster than I could have!" Meanwhile, a third reviewer, who had long dreamed of owning one, enthused, "It works Iike an absolute dream and I am officially smitten." There's still time to grab your own KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer, so head to Amazon while this $50-off deal lasts. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: After Amazon's Prime Day 2, These 40 Noteworthy Deals Are Still Available to Shop Chic Sweaters for Fall Are on Sale at Amazon, and the Best Deals Start at Just $25 The Caffeinated Eye Balm Mandy Moore Uses and Thousands of Shoppers Love Is Still on Sale at Amazon Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.