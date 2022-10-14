If there's one kitchen tool that has stood the popularity test of time, it's the KitchenAid stand mixer. Beloved by home cooks and chefs alike, these stand mixers have remained Amazon best-sellers for a reason.

And while the lineup of KitchenAid mixers saw some of its rarest and steepest deals of the year during Amazon's member-exclusive Prime Early Access Sale earlier this week, the KitchenAid Artisan Mini Plus Stand Mixer is still marked down post-sale, so you can snag one for $50 off while the deal lasts.

There's no denying that this is one of those cases where you pay for what you get. And while these stand mixers may not always be within budget, you can also rest assured that you're investing in a tool that will not only revamp your cooking and baking game, but will also last for years.

This Artisan Mini style is slightly more compact than the original size. Complete with a 3.5-quart stainless steel mixing bowl, it's a great size for anyone who has limited counter space. Luckily, the slightly reduced size only minimally changes the output: You can still whip up five dozen cookies in a single batch!

The mini mixer is also equipped with all of the same features as the standard model. It has 10 speeds, allowing you to whip egg whites into stiff peaks and knead dough with ease. And you can use any of the same attachments (sold separately) to perform specialized tasks, like making pasta and grinding meat. Plus, cleanup is easy, since the bowl is dishwasher safe.

The fully metal construction makes this kitchen tool incredibly durable and long-lasting, able to whip up dough after dough without a worry. It also comes with a few of the most-used accessories, including the flex-edge beater, wire whip, and dough hook, giving you everything you need to use it straight out of the box. Plus, the mixer is available in a slew of eye-popping and more neutral colors, and several are similarly discounted, including candy apple red and matte black.

Not only has this mixer claimed Amazon's top spot for stand mixers, but it's also got tons of shoppers sharing rave reviews and has maintained a nearly perfect 4.8 out of 5 overall rating. One reviewer was not alone in calling it the "perfect mixer," and they also added, "It works just as expected and is easy to clean."

Another shopper raved it was "money well spent" and praised, "Wow did this mixer whip up the ingredients faster than I could have!" Meanwhile, a third reviewer, who had long dreamed of owning one, enthused, "It works Iike an absolute dream and I am officially smitten."

There's still time to grab your own KitchenAid Mini Stand Mixer, so head to Amazon while this $50-off deal lasts.

