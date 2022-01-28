Shop

These 8 Kitchen Storage Items Are Beloved by Amazon Shoppers, and We Have Exclusive Deals

Including Mason jars, mixing bowls, and decorative canisters with nearly 74,000 perfect ratings combined
By Ariel Scotti and Ariel Scotti January 28, 2022 03:00 PM
The first month of the new year is (finally) almost behind us, and with it also goes plenty of our resolutions. Since only about 16 percent of us actually follow through on those promises to ourselves to write the next great American novel or even just drink more water, some resolutions, like having a cleaner and more organized home, are worth revisiting. 

We're starting in our kitchens this year and scoured Amazon for some of the top-selling and highest-rated kitchen organization tools — and then we got exclusive discounts on nearly all of them just for PEOPLE readers. We narrowed it down to eight products in total that can store food, stack neatly when not in use, and look good all at the same time. One of our favorites (and one that Amazon shoppers gave 27,000 five-star ratings) is the FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls.

Buy It! FineDine Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls, $21.24 with code FDPEOPLE15 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

This set of six bowls takes care of all your prepping, mixing, stirring, and kneading needs, and each bowl has a lip around the edge for drip-free pouring. The stainless steel is stain- and odor-resistant, and multiple shoppers noted in their reviews that the material doesn't scratch easily. Plus, you can even put the bowls in the freezer and dishwasher, and right now, you can take 15 percent off this weekend only with our code FDPEOPLE15.

One shopper raved that the mixing bowls are "gorgeous" and that the photo online "does not do them justice." They added that the bowls are "not the least bit flimsy, and they sit very steadily. I really like the substantial lip on the rim. These will make perfect gifts, too."

Check out all eight of our picks, below.

8 Top-Selling Kitchen Organization Tools at Amazon

Buy It! Simply Gourmet Food Storage Containers, Set of 14, $55.19 with code 20PEOPLESG (orig. $68.99); amazon.com

Another standout piece is this collection of 14 containers by Simply Gourmet. Dried grains like rice and oatmeal, candies, nuts, pastas, coffee beans, and more will stay fresh in these airtight containers with rubber seals. The lids are a universal fit to the containers, meaning you won't have to rummage endlessly for the perfect match, and they can be used in your pantry or fridge for storage and organization wherever you need it. They even come with 32 labels and a marker so you know exactly what's inside each container, when it expires, and any other info you'd like to include. 

Get your kitchen organized once and for all this year by ordering these eight top-rated tools from Amazon, and don't forget to add those discount codes at checkout.

