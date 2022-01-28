These 8 Kitchen Storage Items Are Beloved by Amazon Shoppers, and We Have Exclusive Deals

Another standout piece is this collection of 14 containers by Simply Gourmet. Dried grains like rice and oatmeal, candies, nuts, pastas, coffee beans, and more will stay fresh in these airtight containers with rubber seals. The lids are a universal fit to the containers, meaning you won't have to rummage endlessly for the perfect match, and they can be used in your pantry or fridge for storage and organization wherever you need it. They even come with 32 labels and a marker so you know exactly what's inside each container, when it expires, and any other info you'd like to include.