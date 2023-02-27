An Electric Can Opener That Shoppers Have Dubbed Their 'Favorite Kitchen Gadget' Is Trending on Amazon Today

 “This can opener attaches easily, cuts smoothly, and is very quick”

By
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia
Isabel Garcia

Isabel is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 27, 2023 08:00 PM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

Home chefs at any skill level know that reliable kitchen gadgets can save time and energy. And, yes, that includes smaller essentials. So if you're making a meal that includes ingredients from a can — be it a tuna for a sandwich or tomatoes for a pasta sauce — you'll want a sturdy can opener that's easy to use.

Start with the Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0, which is currently trending on Amazon, according to the retailer. An updated version of the brand's previous electric can opener, this model has a tilted blade that makes it a breeze to open all kinds of cans of different shapes and sizes — that even includes cans with curved bodies.

Once the handy gadget is situated on the rim of the can, it only takes three steps to open it: Start by pushing the button, then wait for it to rotate 360 degrees, and push it again to stop it. Not only does it quickly open the can — no pull tabs or hard-to-turn knobs necessary — but it also leaves smooth edges.

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0, $35.99; amazon.com

Another standout feature? It has a built-in lid remover, so you don't have to risk using your fingers to remove the lid. Even better, the device is equipped to fully open cans with fairly high pressure inside.

You can take your pick from seven colors, some of which include teal, blue, and red. A couple of colors are also available in a marble design. Pricing varies by color, but you can get the can opener for as little as $36 right now. Be sure to pick up four AA batteries to power it up.

More than 3,200 customers have given it a five-star rating. They say the "powerful" and "very convenient" can opener is "easy to operate," with one reviewer calling it their "favorite kitchen gadget."

Another shopper shared, "This can opener attaches easily, cuts smoothly, and is very quick." They also added, "I have owned several other brands and this by far beats them all!" And a third customer raved, "I love that I'm not dealing with sharp lid edges or the lid dropping into the can anymore."

Join the droves of Amazon shoppers upgrading their kitchen essentials, and pick up the Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.

Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0
Amazon

Buy It! Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener 2.0, $35.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

See More from PEOPLE Shopping

Meghann Fahy Solawave Tout
Meghann Fahy Was Glowing on the SAG Awards Red Carpet Thanks to This Red Light Therapy Wand
New Balance Women's 200 V1 Slide Sandal
The New Balance Slide Sandals Shoppers Call 'Amazingly Comfortable' Are Only $11 at Amazon Right Now
Amazon Products That Will Get Their Homes Ready for Spring
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 10 Amazon Products That Will Prepare Their Homes for Spring
Related Articles
Life Easier Kitchen Supplies 2021
These 10 Kitchen Gadgets from TikTok Will Instantly Upgrade Your Home — Starting at $8
Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter Tout
This 'Lightweight Yet Warm' Comforter Is Just $27 Thanks to This Amazon Deal
Amazon Products That Will Get Their Homes Ready for Spring
What Are PEOPLE Readers Buying Right Now? These 10 Amazon Products That Will Prepare Their Homes for Spring
Movers and Shakers Kitchen Roundup Tout
The 13 Best Deals We Found on Trending Kitchen Items at Amazon This Week — Up to 85% Off
Amazon New Releases Spring Blouse Tout
7 New Spring-Ready Blouses That Are Trending on Amazon — All Under $27
Amazon Trends
What Are Amazon Shoppers Buying Right Now? These Chart-Climbing Headphones, Shackets, and Storage Organizers
1500 Supreme Collection Queen Sheet Sets
This Top-Rated Sheet Set Has 93,000+ Perfect Ratings on Amazon, and It's Up to 53% Off Right Now
Bomves Electric Spin Scrubber Tout
This Electric Spin Scrubber with 'Fantastic' Power Is Just $55 at Amazon
Shark HydroVac
Shoppers Call This Cordless Vacuum That Doubles as a Mop a 'Lifesaver' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
30 Best Early Presidents Day Sales Tout
The 85 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now
Shark NV501 Rotator Professional Lift-Away Upright Vacuum
This Powerful Shark Vacuum Has 'Unbelievable Suction' That's 'Better Than a Dyson' — and It's on Sale at Amazon
Home Goods on Amazon
These 15 Kitchen and Home Essentials Are Trending Big Time on Amazon
Amazon Home items
Amazon Just Dropped Tons of Clever Home Products, Including a Buzzy Bug Zapper and a Slushie Maker Cup
Google Trending Gifts
Google Just Revealed the Top 100 Trending Gifts of 2021 — Here's What to Buy