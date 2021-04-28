This $16 Snap-On Silicone Strainer Drains Pasta Water, Grease, and Canned Beans Better Than a Colander
Straining pasta water while cooking can sometimes feel like juggling: You're pouring hot water with one hand and pushing back the noodles with a spoon, all while mustering up every bit of arm strength you got. Making spaghetti carbonara doesn't have to be that difficult, and now it won't be with the $16 Kitchen Gizmo Snap 'N Strain Strainer — a clever cookware addition Amazon shoppers swear by.
The Kitchen Gizmo strainer is the smarter version of a traditional colander. It has two clips that "snap" right onto the rim of the pot or pan, and it creates a porous barrier that drains liquids via the spout while keeping everything from noodles to meat contained. That's why reviewers say it is a "must-have for people who make pastas of any kind" and dub it the "best kitchen gadget ever made."
Shoppers say the Amazon best-seller allows them to hold heavy pots by the handle with both hands, eliminating the need to strain with a spoon or colander at the same time. It also relieves stress on the arms, which is why multiple reviewers with arthritis call it a "lifesaver."
Made of flexible silicone, the pasta strainer can fit large and small pots. Shoppers even say it can fit snuggly on lipped pots and pans without a problem. It's also a "space saver" with a compact design, which is ideal for smaller homes. Additionally, since it's made with heat-resistant materials, you won't have to worry about it burning or melting like plastic colanders. Plus, it comes in five different colors, including a neutral gray and bolder shades of orange, red, green, and purple.
While the Snap 'N Strain is perfect for draining pasta water, Amazon shoppers have found several other clever uses for it, like straining grease and fat from meats, draining beans, and discarding boiled rice water.
"This worked so well for draining beef grease from my large 12-inch fry pan," writes one Amazon shopper. "There was no leaking whatsoever like I was afraid of. It poured perfectly into a small cup. I also used it to drain hot water from boiling noodles for the same dinner!"
"I cannot say enough good about this strainer," writes another. "It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, [and] every kind of lid converter. This strainer is the best ever... With this, I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue."Relieve some kitchen woes with the "simple, but genius" Snap 'N Strain gadget that has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings for just $16 on Amazon.
