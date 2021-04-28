This $16 Snap-On Silicone Strainer Drains Pasta Water, Grease, and Canned Beans Better Than a Colander

"I cannot say enough good about this strainer," writes another. "It fits all my pots from small to huge, even frying pans! I have strainers, colanders, [and] every kind of lid converter. This strainer is the best ever... With this, I can still hold on with both hands, and then when it is mostly drained, I set the pot in the sink to continue."Relieve some kitchen woes with the "simple, but genius" Snap 'N Strain gadget that has nearly 10,000 five-star ratings for just $16 on Amazon.