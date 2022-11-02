Lifestyle Home I've Been on a Mission to Optimize My Small Kitchen, and These Organizing Products Helped Me Get the Job Done Shop my budget-friendly solutions for keeping the kitchen in order By Annie Burdick Annie Burdick Instagram Website Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 2, 2022 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Like many people, I've long struggled to keep my kitchen organized. Living in small homes without the massive kitchen I'd dream of, there's only so much I can do with the space I have, and trying to get things organized has been a goal of the past year. I also just happened to move to a new house this month, so I took it upon myself to step up my kitchen organization mission in my new space, to make sure that even with limited room, things could run smoothly. Most often, the tricky spots to keep organized are your fridge, freezer, and cabinets, along with items like spices and condiments. These are the key areas I zeroed in on for my plan to wrangle the kitchen chaos. And a few products I snagged from Amazon were the dealbreakers for helping me start revamping the layout of the fridge and the entire kitchen, so that it can run smoother and work better for everyone who lives here. These are my top recommendations for tools I've used recently to re-organize my kitchen, that might just work for you, too. 4 Kitchen Organization Picks from Amazon: Swommoly Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Empty Round Spice Jars, $28.78 (orig. $39.99) Seseno Set of 8 Refrigerator Pantry Organizer Bins, $24.99 De Glass Food Storage Containers with Bamboo Lids, $39.99 Yjsmo Magnetic Spice Rack for Refrigerator, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99) First up, tackling the spices. Rather than dedicating valuable cabinet real estate to spices, I opted for this no1-$29 rack that you can mount on a kitchen or pantry wall. All the jars slide in easily and you can use the included label stickers to add names to the tops so you can see exactly what to grab. The kit also comes with a full set of matching glass spice jars so you can make your spices uniform and sleek-looking, though the jars they come in will also fit on the racks. It's super easy to install and doesn't take up much space. I put mine up near the stove so I can easily access them as I cook. Amazon Buy It! Swommoly Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Empty Round Spice Jars, $28.78 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Then, to find a space for all the non-refrigerated condiments I use often — things like vinegar, olive oil, honey, and so on — I turned to these genius magnetic shelves. The set of two works perfectly for holding 10 or more bottles on the side of the fridge, a space that otherwise goes unused. The magnets are much stronger than I expected, and I have absolutely no concern that the shelves will fall, even with a couple of pounds of sauce hanging on. Amazon Buy It! Yjsmo Magnetic Spice Rack for Refrigerator, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com Then I came to the fridge, the ultimate test of organization. And while I can't say it's not still a work in progress, I know I now have the tools I need to make it sleek, organized, and even somewhat aesthetically pleasing. I started with this multi-pack of organizer bins. I preferred this one for the variety of bin sizes and the inclusion of an egg container. Something about storing eggs in a smarter, more attractive way works wonders. Amazon Buy It! Seseno Set of 8 Refrigerator Pantry Organizer Bins, $24.99; amazon.com I use these bins to categorize food and drinks and keep things from getting lost in the depths of the fridge. The same goes for the freezer. I also snagged this pack of glass containers with bamboo lids. The lids suction perfectly into place and the variety of sizes means perfect options for storing produce and leftovers in a way that lets me see what I have and is easy to stack and organize. Amazon Buy It! De Glass Food Storage Containers with Bamboo Lids, $39.99; amazon.com All in all, I have the makings of a fridge, freezer, and kitchen space that's practical and usable, whether I'm making a huge, complicated meal, or throwing together a quick breakfast. Snag the organization tools I'm loving for yourself at Amazon now, especially while there are some deals to take advantage of. Annie Burdick is a commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who occasionally receives products to review and writes about her personal favorites. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Best Air Purifier for Shoppers on a Budget Is Now Even Cheaper Thanks to an Amazon Sale Shoppers Say They Wear These 'Incredibly Comfy' Best-Selling Boots Every Day, and You Can Snag a Pair for $60 Selena Gomez Took a Stroll Down Memory Lane on Waverly Place in Ugg Joggers and a Cozy Collared Sweater