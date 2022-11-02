I've Been on a Mission to Optimize My Small Kitchen, and These Organizing Products Helped Me Get the Job Done

Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Annie Burdick is an Amazon Commerce Writer at Dotdash Meredith, covering a range of lifestyle products, from fashion picks to home essentials for sites like People, InStyle, Food & Wine, and others. For the past several years she's worked as a freelance writer and editor, covering a wide range of topics, including—on many occasions—commerce, and developing a passion for lifestyle content. In this time she also wrote five nonfiction books on topics like gardening and unconscious bias, for two publishers. Before entering the freelance world, she worked for two years in publishing, as a nonfiction book editor in Minneapolis. When she's not hunting for Amazon deals or writing about them, she's attempting to read through her overflowing bookshelves, running around outside with her dogs, or inventing something in the kitchen.

Published on November 2, 2022

Fridge Organization Tools Tout
Photo: Amazon

Like many people, I've long struggled to keep my kitchen organized. Living in small homes without the massive kitchen I'd dream of, there's only so much I can do with the space I have, and trying to get things organized has been a goal of the past year.

I also just happened to move to a new house this month, so I took it upon myself to step up my kitchen organization mission in my new space, to make sure that even with limited room, things could run smoothly.

Most often, the tricky spots to keep organized are your fridge, freezer, and cabinets, along with items like spices and condiments. These are the key areas I zeroed in on for my plan to wrangle the kitchen chaos. And a few products I snagged from Amazon were the dealbreakers for helping me start revamping the layout of the fridge and the entire kitchen, so that it can run smoother and work better for everyone who lives here.

These are my top recommendations for tools I've used recently to re-organize my kitchen, that might just work for you, too.

4 Kitchen Organization Picks from Amazon:

First up, tackling the spices. Rather than dedicating valuable cabinet real estate to spices, I opted for this no1-$29 rack that you can mount on a kitchen or pantry wall. All the jars slide in easily and you can use the included label stickers to add names to the tops so you can see exactly what to grab. The kit also comes with a full set of matching glass spice jars so you can make your spices uniform and sleek-looking, though the jars they come in will also fit on the racks. It's super easy to install and doesn't take up much space. I put mine up near the stove so I can easily access them as I cook.

Fridge Organization Tools
Amazon

Buy It! Swommoly Spice Rack Organizer with 24 Empty Round Spice Jars, $28.78 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Then, to find a space for all the non-refrigerated condiments I use often — things like vinegar, olive oil, honey, and so on — I turned to these genius magnetic shelves. The set of two works perfectly for holding 10 or more bottles on the side of the fridge, a space that otherwise goes unused. The magnets are much stronger than I expected, and I have absolutely no concern that the shelves will fall, even with a couple of pounds of sauce hanging on.

Fridge Organization Tools
Amazon

Buy It! Yjsmo Magnetic Spice Rack for Refrigerator, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $22.99); amazon.com

Then I came to the fridge, the ultimate test of organization. And while I can't say it's not still a work in progress, I know I now have the tools I need to make it sleek, organized, and even somewhat aesthetically pleasing. I started with this multi-pack of organizer bins. I preferred this one for the variety of bin sizes and the inclusion of an egg container. Something about storing eggs in a smarter, more attractive way works wonders.

Fridge Organization Tools
Amazon

Buy It! Seseno Set of 8 Refrigerator Pantry Organizer Bins, $24.99; amazon.com

I use these bins to categorize food and drinks and keep things from getting lost in the depths of the fridge. The same goes for the freezer. I also snagged this pack of glass containers with bamboo lids. The lids suction perfectly into place and the variety of sizes means perfect options for storing produce and leftovers in a way that lets me see what I have and is easy to stack and organize.

Fridge Organization Tools
Amazon

Buy It! De Glass Food Storage Containers with Bamboo Lids, $39.99; amazon.com

All in all, I have the makings of a fridge, freezer, and kitchen space that's practical and usable, whether I'm making a huge, complicated meal, or throwing together a quick breakfast. Snag the organization tools I'm loving for yourself at Amazon now, especially while there are some deals to take advantage of.

