Kitchen Cousins Star Anthony Carrino Is Engaged! Meet His Former Rockette Fiancée

Anthony Carrino is ready to tie the knot!

The star of HGTV’s Kitchen Cousins, 39, confirmed on his Instagram account on Thursday that he is engaged to girlfriend Jacey Lambros.

The TV contractor, who appears on the series alongside his cousin and fellow renovation pro John Colaneri, posted a picture of himself with his new fiancée as she shows off her engagement ring.

“She said YES! Couldn’t possibly be more excited to spend the rest of my life with this lady. The reasons why are endless. Suffice it to say she’s my everything; from partner in crime, to number supporter, & business strategist… I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you @jaceylambros. Here’s to all our adventures to come,” Carrino captioned the post, adding the hashtags, #engaged, #thislady and #partnerincrime.

The handyman previously dated fellow HGTV host Genevieve Gorder for three years beginning in 2013. Gorder married furniture designer Christian Dunbar in a ceremony held in the Moroccan desert in September 2018.

Carrino’s new fiancée is a co-founder of Jane DO, a women’s exercise and workout studio that has several locations throughout New Jersey, and a former Radio City Rockette. She rounded Jane DO in 2015 with business partner Danielle DeAngelo, according to the company’s website.

Carrino now stars on America’s Most Desperate Kitchens and Kitchen Cousins, both of which air on HGTV as well as the DIY Network.

The New Jersey native was congratulated on the Instagram post by JD Scott (the older brother of Property Brothers’ Jonathan and Drew Scott) and fellow HGTV star David Bromstad, as well as Queer Eye interiors expert Bobby Berk.