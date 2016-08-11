The last few years have been a kind of golden age in the outdoor culinary arts. Simple charcoal or gas grills are no longer cutting it and complete backyard kitchens have become the norm. But with the rise of the alfresco cook space comes a slew of questions for anyone thinking of creating their own: Do I need a smoker? A pizza oven? What on earth is Dekton? And can my mini fridge seriously survive the winter out there?

John Colaneri of HGTV’s Kitchen Cousins and America’s Most Desperate Kitchens agreed to break down everything you need to know to create an outdoor kitchen that will look great and last for years. Check out his five need-to-know tips before you head to the hardware store.

Image zoom Credit: Steven Paul Whitsitt Photography

1. Make a Connection Between Indoors and Out

“When my wife and I built our home two years ago, the biggest thing we wanted to be sure of was that when we’re entertaining inside and outside, the spaces connect and complement each other,” Colaneri tells PEOPLE. He installed two 13-foot bifold doors that open up the entire back wall of his custom-built home to create an easy flow between the house and the yard. Not ready to rip out walls? The builder has another solution to visually connect entertaining spaces.

2. Design Like You’re Inside

“When you’re designing an outdoor kitchen or outdoor space, you really just want it to mimic what the inside of your home looks like. You want to follow the same design style, the same colors, and really make it feel like it’s the inside of your home . . . just outside,” he says. Instead of using brick or more rustic-feeling materials, Colaneri chose cabinetry and countertops that look like they’d be in a high-end indoor kitchen. But what appear to be wood cabinets and a marble countertop have a big secret: they’re all actually made of extremely durable materials intended for outdoor use.

Image zoom Credit: Steven Paul Whitsitt Photography

3. Consider Your Climate

“For me, being on the coast in New Jersey, [the materials] are going to be exposed to our 90-to-100-degree summers and our subarctic winters where we get a couple of feet of snow.” Many natural materials, even those intended for outdoor use, wouldn’t last for years in these extreme conditions. “I said, I cannot have maintenance. I cannot worry about them,” explains Colaneri. So he incorporated the most impenetrable products on the market.

4. Choose the Right Stuff

Colaneri’s cabinetry by Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens is solid stainless steel with a faux-wood grain finish that’s printed directly on the exterior. “We wanted to warm it up and have it blend with the house,” says Colaneri. The Coyote appliances are also stainless steel inside and out. The countertop was made to look like Calacatta Gold marble, but is actually an engineered stone material called Dekton. “Most every stone you have is porous, which means it absorbs water. This doesn’t absorb anything,” he explains. “It will never fade or crack in the freezing and thawing. You can cut right on it and you’ll do nothing to. You would have to take a wrecking ball to it.”

Image zoom Credit: Steven Paul Whitsitt Photography

