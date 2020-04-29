Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

KitchenAid Mixers and Nespresso Machines Are on Major Sale at Bed Bath & Beyond Right Now

If staying at home has you spending way more time in the kitchen, we have good news: You can score major discounts if you upgrade your appliances and cookware with Bed Bath & Beyond’s latest sale.

Tons of slow cookers, pressure cookers, and other kitchen essentials are included in the sale, like Ninja Foodi’s multi-cooker (it works as a pressure cooker and an air fryer!) for 25 percent off. There’s also a Vitamix blender that’s $60 off, which is perfect for smoothies, soups, and purees. And if you’re in the market for new cookware, Calphalon’s eight-piece nonstick set is marked down 30 percent, which knocks nearly $100 off its price tag.

Even cult-favorite KitchenAid appliances are on sale — you can save $100 on the classic stand mixer, bringing its price down to $280. If you already have a KitchenAid stand mixer at home, there are also discounts on accessories, like this attachment that turns your mixer into a food processor that can dice, shred, and more.

Several Nespresso machines are marked down too, so you can make barista-level espresso drinks from the comfort of your home — super helpful if you can’t make it to your favorite coffee shop right now. The latest model from Nespresso, the Vertuo Next, is 35 percent off, and it’s even available in a bundle with a milk frother that comes out to $143 for both.

Whether you’re turning into a barista, chef, or bartender these days, there’s an amazing deal here that you won’t want to miss out on. Since we’re not sure exactly when the sale will end, we suggest shopping now before all of the best items go out of stock (some colors and models have already sold out!).

Shop our favorite kitchen appliance and cookware deals from Bed Bath & Beyond’s sale below.

Best KitchenAid Deals

KitchenAid Artisan 5 qt. Stand Mixer, $279.99 (orig. $379.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

KitchenAid Food Processor with Commercial Style Dicing Kit Stand Mixer Attachment, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer with 5 qt. Ceramic Hobnail Bowl, $329.99 (orig. $499.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Nespresso Deals

Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Maker by Breville with Aeroccino Milk Frother, $142.99 (orig. $219.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Nespresso by De'Longhi Lattissima One Espresso Maker, $202.99–$246.99 (orig. $379.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Nespresso VertuoLine Coffee and Espresso Maker by Breville, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Small Appliance Deals

Ninja Foodi 6.5 qt. Pressure Cooker with TenderCrisp, $179.99 (orig. $239.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Vitamix Explorian Series E310 Blender, $289.99 (orig. $349.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Margaritaville Bahamas Frozen Concoction Maker, $159.99 (orig. $199.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Best Cookware Deals

Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 8-Piece Set, $230.99 (orig. $329.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Staub 5.5 qt. Round Cocotte, $207.99–$223.99 (orig. $259.99–$279.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

Zwilling J.A. Henckels Motion Nonstick 8-Inch Hard-Anodized Fry Pan, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); bedbathandbeyond.com

