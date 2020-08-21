Kiss Rocker Gene Simmons Lists Hollywood Hills Home For $2 Million — See Inside!

The musician has owned the house for seven years and paid $1.45 million for it in 2013

Gene Simmons is ready to kiss his Hollywood Hills home goodbye.

The 70-year-old KISS founding member is looking to sell his four-bedroom two-bathroom split-level California home, listing for $2.2 million with Lisa Young and Kennon Earl of Compass.

The single-family home was built in 1968 and is described as a "secluded celebrity retreat" located on a gated private road at the top of Laurel Canyon in Los Angeles. The home features seemingly endless views from the Hollywood sign and Griffith Park Observatory to Santa Monica and the Pacific Ocean.

The rocker has owned the home for seven years and records obtained by the Los Angeles Times show he paid $1.45 million for it back in 2013.

The three-level spread has an open floor plan that includes two living spaces across 2,345 square feet.

Listing images show outdoor decks on all three levels of the house, as well as good-sized bedrooms, with one featuring a cozy built-inreading nook.

The property's two bathrooms and two kitchens have also been updated with luxury touches including Carrara marble and stainless-steel appliances.

Back in March, KISS was forced to postpone the rest of its 2020 farewell End of the Road tour due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

During an appearance on Good Day L.A., Simmons revealed that the band wouldn't return to the stage until the health threats disappeared, sharing, "We’re gonna go back once it’s safe, once there’s a cure. We would never put our fans in danger, or ourselves."

Simmons also touched upon the financial loss that the band had sustained as a result of the postponed tour.