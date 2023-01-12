Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Not Freezing Anymore' Thanks to This Space Heater — and It's on Sale

“We didn’t even realize how effective it was until unplugging it in the morning” 

By
Amy Schulman
Amy-Schulman
Amy Schulman

Amy Schulman

Published on January 12, 2023

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater
Photo: People / Tyler Roeland

The weather outside is undoubtedly cold, and even if you've been spending a great chunk of time nestled under a fluffy blanket or taking luxurious bubble baths, you may be finding that your toes are still cold.

So here's your solution: Nab the Kismile Small Electric Space Heater, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The space heater is designed with ceramic elements that heat up quickly, making it perfect for the bedroom, living room, or propped directly on a desk or table. Users can choose from three heating settings (high heat, low heat, and fan), as well as control the adjustable thermostat.

It's also equipped with a number of safety features, including a built-in automatic protection system that will shut off the unit should it overheat. The space heater will also shut off if it tips forward or backward. Thanks to a carry handle at the top, the lightweight device is easy to tote from room to room, and you can even bring it with you on the go.

Kismile Small Electric Space Heater
Amazon

Buy It! Kismile Small Electric Space Heater, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Over 2,700 Amazon shoppers have given the space heater a five-star rating, with reviewers calling it "small and mighty" and the "best little heater ever." One user said, "Don't let the small size of this heater fool you," while another enthused, "I'm not freezing anymore."

A third five-star reviewer put it simply: "This heater is amazing." They went on to add: "It heated an entire big room to a nice, toasty temp. We didn't even realize how effective it was until unplugging it in the morning, and it got frosty fast without it."

If you're looking to grab something even smaller, the brand also makes a portable version: Kismile Small Portable Space Heater. This device has been dubbed the best for cold feet by our PEOPLE Tested team, with testers noting that it "has good safety features" and heats up a small area "quickly and efficiently." Plus, it's on sale, marked down to just $25 at Amazon.

Kismile Small Space Heater
Amazon

Buy It! Kismile Small Portable Space Heater, $24.99 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Head to Amazon to grab the Kismile Small Electric Space Heater while it's on sale.

