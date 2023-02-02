Kirstie Alley's Estate Lists Late Star's $6 Million Florida Home That She Bought from Lisa Marie Presley

Kirstie Alley's longtime Clearwater, Fla. home has been listed for sale for $6 million, PEOPLE confirms.

The late actress, who died from cancer in December 2022, purchased the home from Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, for $1.5 million almost 23 years ago, according to Variety's Dirt. Presley died on Jan. 12 after being rushed to the hospital for a possible cardiac arrest.

Alley's 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom, 7,800-square-foot main house, which is listed by her estate, offers unobstructed views of Clearwater Harbor from almost every room. There's also a guest house with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

The property is currently represented by Ray Cassano of Station Square Realty.

The property also includes an infinity pool facing the harbor, a secluded courtyard equipped with a fireplace, and a six car garage. A private, 60-foot dock allows for storage of jet skis and boats.

Upon entering the modern residence through glass French doors, guests find an expansive open living area and a kitchen equipped with modern appliances and a walk-in pantry, in addition to light fixtures shaped like monkeys that add a unique touch to the space.

The primary bedroom has direct access to a private terrace, while the en suite bathroom includes double sinks and a deep soaking tub.

Alley was an outspoken Scientologist and the Gulf Coast city is home to the Church of Scientology's headquarters.

Araya Doheny/FilmMagic

Before her death, Lisa Marie held onto another piece of impressive real estate: Elvis's Graceland estate in Memphis, Tenn.

That property, which is in a trust, will stay in the family and benefit Lisa Marie's three daughters, Riley, Harper and Finley, a representative for Graceland confirmed to PEOPLE in January.

The King of Rock and Roll's former home was passed down to his only daughter, Lisa Marie, after he died in 1977. It is now open for a variety of tours and overnight stays.