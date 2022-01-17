Kirk and Anne Douglas' former Beverly Hills home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a gorgeous garden featuring stepping stones with the signatures of some of the biggest names in Hollywood

The Late Kirk Douglas' Longtime L.A. Home Sells for $9M — and It's Full of Hollywood History

Kirk Douglas' gorgeous Beverly Hills estate, which he shared with wife Anne Douglas, has quickly been scooped up by a buyer for more than $9 million.

Not only does the one-story private mansion boast four bedrooms, six bathrooms and an open, spacious layout, the property also has its very own piece of Hollywood history: an exclusive garden that showcases original signature stones that are signed by some of the most famous names in the business, including Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball, Jane Fonda and more.

"The autographed stones were all done in person at different dinner parties hosted by Kirk and Anne Douglas over the last 50 years," listing agent Rochelle Atlas Maize of Nourmand & Associates tells PEOPLE. The stones were included in the sale.

Built over a century ago in 1921, the former estate of Kirk and Anne rests on a 15,500-sq.-ft. lot in one of the country's most famous zip codes, and offers spacious bedrooms – all of which are en suite.

The house also offers large, open living, dining and family rooms, and a butler's pantry that opens into a gourmet kitchen and breakfast bar that's perfect for entertaining or hosting guests.

Beautiful hardwood floors and built-in shelving and cabinetry add to the alluring charm of this traditional property, and a two-story guest house, a resort-style pool and spa and private outdoor living area round out the stunning estate's vacation-like feel.

Additionally, large sliding glass doors instantly create a seamless indoor/outdoor feel – perfect for enjoying the gorgeous greenery surrounding the property.

Kirk, who had a whopping 94 acting credits to his name and was nominated for three Academy Awards throughout his career, died in February 2020, his son confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. He was 103 years old.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael Douglas said in a statement. "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."