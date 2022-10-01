These 'Soft and Absorbent' Kitchen Dish Cloths That Have 15,600+ Perfect Ratings Are Just $1 Apiece Right Now

Shoppers use them all over their homes 

Casey Clark
Casey Clark

Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing.

Published on October 1, 2022 07:00 AM

Household chores can be a mundane task, but sometimes, all it takes is an upgrade to your typical cleaning supplies to get the job done in a more timely manner. If that sounds familiar, then you may be in the market for some new dish cloths. Lucky for you, there's a sale happening on a set of "soft and absorbent" ones at Amazon right now.

The Kimteny Cloth Dish Towels come in a pack of 12 and are on sale for as little at $12 — that's just $1 apiece. Made from a high-quality coral velvet, the thick microfiber dish cloths are super absorbent, non-abrasive, and quick-drying, so you won't have to deal with repetitive motions and soggy towels while wiping away messes. Plus, they're very lightweight, making them easy to carry around the house for various tasks.

The best part? Aside from spills, they can be used for a number of different household chores, like dusting, drying dishes, and cleaning windows. The towels are available in green-gray, pink-green, pink-gray, and purple-gray to match a variety of home aesthetics.

Cleaning used cloths is easy too, since they are machine-washable. Even after multiple cycles, the towels will remain super soft and absorbent, and they should stay the same size as when you bought them. Oh, and you won't have to buy dozens of rolls of paper towels, so they're eco-friendly and wallet-friendly — brownie points! Ultimately, they'll make cleaning up spills and other messes a lot less of a hassle.

So it's no wonder why the lint-free dish cloths are an Amazon best-seller and have more than 15,600 five-star ratings. Shoppers praise them for their "super absorbent" properties that make cleaning a breeze.

One reviewer shared their experience cleaning up a spilled drink, and said they only used one towel to "clean the entire mess with absolutely no problem!" They added, "These will save me so much money on paper towels," and they also mentioned that the clothes are amazing for drying dishes.

Another five-star reviewer said they appreciate that the towels have so many uses: "These are a perfect size for all my clean up jobs. I wanted [a] small rag to use in my kitchen to wipe off the counter, [and another] to wipe down my sink, leaving no streaks." Thanks to these absorbent towels, they were able to accomplish all of these tasks.

If you're looking for something effective and reusable for cleaning around the house, add the Kimteny Cloth Dish Towels to add to your cart while they're on sale.

