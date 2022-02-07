Kimberly Stewart Announces Engagement to Producer Jesse Shapira: 'Forever'

Rod Stewart's daughter announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira on Instagram Sunday by showing off an impressive rock on her ring finger

Kimberly Stewart said yes!

The daughter of music legend Rod Stewart announced her engagement to producer Jesse Shapira on Instagram Sunday by showing off an impressive rock on her ring finger.

Kimberly, 42, shared a loving kiss with her now-fiancé in the photo, which she simply captioned: "Forever ❤️."

The actress and her producer beau, whose credits include Room and The Broken Hearts Gallery, were both dressed in black for the shot in which she drapes her arm around his neck to reveal the massive diamond.

According to the Daily Mail, the pair have been dating since March 2019.

Kimberly is mom to daughter Delilah, 10, whom she shares with actor Benicio del Toro.

During the pandemic, the stylist and model launched The Realm by Kimberly Stewart, a full-service luxury home and office reorganization company that specializes in transforming spaces to maximize utility with an eye toward aesthetics.

"During the quarantine, I couldn't stand looking at the chaos going on in my dad's pantry and kitchen so I got to work," Kimberly, who lives primarily in Los Angeles with her daughter, told PEOPLE last year. "I posted it on my Instagram for fun, and the response and feedback were phenomenal. I got direct messages from people asking me to come do their houses. At that point, the idea came to life, and I realized that I needed to reorganize closets professionally."

She also reorganized her daughter's closet. Even though Delilah inherited her mom's knack for organization, Kimberly said she has trouble getting rid of things.

"Delilah sometimes will wear a favorite article of clothing until it is two sizes too small, at which point mama steps in," she said with a laugh. "I like to keep it simple for kids when they are at the age where they dress themselves. I have everything for Delilah in categories like play clothes, school clothes, dress up, etc."

Kimberly was previously engaged to Laguna Beach alum Talan Torriero. The couple called off their engagement in 2005, issuing a joint statement to PEOPLE at the time.

"It was just too soon to enter into a lifelong commitment," the statement said. "It is better to have a brief engagement than a short marriage. The couple continue to share their time together and remain open to whatever the future may hold."