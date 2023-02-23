Kim Zolciak's Daughters Deny 'Crazy' News Their Atlanta Home Is in Foreclosure

As their Georgia home faces foreclosure, Ariana and Brielle Biermann are in agreement with their mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann that the situation is a "crazy" misunderstanding.

"Don't believe everything you hear," Ariana, 21, told TMZ on Wednesday, while arriving at LAX, along with her 25-year-old older sister.

She added, "We'll see what happens March 7," the date the home is due to be auctioned off.

The sisters told the outlet that they had stayed at the Alpharetta estate the night before, and that all the furniture was still there.

"Everything is still there, we all live there," Ariana said.

Ariana Biermann Instagram

The news comes as the sisters are planning a return to reality TV.

PEOPLE exclusively revealed last October that Kim's eldest daughters are working on a new reality series that follows the pair as they leave behind their lives of luxury in Atlanta — and their celebrity parents, Kim, 44, and Kroy Biermann, 37 — for a move to Los Angeles, where they hope to launch their own line of hair care products.

The show has the working title Cut Off, a reference to the fact that Kim and Kroy will no longer be financially supporting the sisters in the City of Angels.

An attorney listed on the foreclosure notice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Meanwhile, back in suburban Atlanta, the family's mansion is in foreclosure after the Bravo alum and the retired NFL player defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property in October 2012, according to a notice shared last week by Fulton County. Truist Bank plans to auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann. BRAVO

A source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum told PEOPLE the star is unconcerned with the news. "She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and it's being sorted out," the source says, adding, "She's not moving."

Shortly after the couple bought the seven-bedroom home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour of the property, below, on their Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy. She previously left RHOA after starring in the first five seasons.

"I absolutely love our new home," Zolciak-Biermann raved before showing off their lavish dining room and adding: "Kroy and I are the king and queen of this f---ing house, so this is perfect for us."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The mansion includes a movie theater-style Hollywood Room, a resort-style pool where Kim keeps the temperature at 98 degrees Fahrenheit, and an outdoor basketball sports court.

Kim previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure last fall, with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real."