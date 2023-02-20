Kim Zolciak-Biermann Films Husband Kroy Cleaning Their Mansion in His Underwear After Foreclosure News

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's husband Kroy Biermann has been tidying up their Georgia mansion just days after the news it is in foreclosure.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared a clip of the former NFL star, 37, vacuuming the 7-bedroom property in his underwear on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," said the reality star as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

In the video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

According to a notice shared last week by Fulton County, Truist Bank will auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the duo defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in October 2012.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An attorney and rep for the couple did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the foreclosure.

Realtor.com estimates the home is currently worth $2,540,300.

Zolciak-Biermann, who left the RHOA in 2012, previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she told the camera in the clip as she panned around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann. BRAVO

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates?

"I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," added Zolciak-Biermann.

Shortly after the couple bought the home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour (above) of the property on her Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Has Some Lingering Memory Issues 6 Years After Her Stroke

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, bought the home the following year.

After their wedding, Biermann became the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann's two daughters — Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 — and they took his last name. Together he and Zolciak-Biermann share Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, who have all been raised in the property.