Kim Zolciak-Biermann Films Husband Kroy Cleaning Their Mansion in His Underwear After Foreclosure News

The couple's Alpharetta, Ga. home is up for public auction next month

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 20, 2023 12:57 PM
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann vacuuming
Photo: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram, Prince Williams/Wireimage

Kim Zolciak-Biermann's husband Kroy Biermann has been tidying up their Georgia mansion just days after the news it is in foreclosure.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, shared a clip of the former NFL star, 37, vacuuming the 7-bedroom property in his underwear on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," said the reality star as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

In the video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

According to a notice shared last week by Fulton County, Truist Bank will auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the duo defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in October 2012.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann vacuuming
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

An attorney and rep for the couple did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment about the foreclosure.

Realtor.com estimates the home is currently worth $2,540,300.

Zolciak-Biermann, who left the RHOA in 2012, previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she told the camera in the clip as she panned around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak-Biermann. BRAVO

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates?

"I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," added Zolciak-Biermann.

Shortly after the couple bought the home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour (above) of the property on her Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Has Some Lingering Memory Issues 6 Years After Her Stroke

The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, bought the home the following year.

After their wedding, Biermann became the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann's two daughters — Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 — and they took his last name. Together he and Zolciak-Biermann share Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, who have all been raised in the property.

Related Articles
https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia Mansion Is in Foreclosure and Up for Public Auction
https://www.instagram.com/p/CochQLnuIYU/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a900fb8f-6a1d-41ee-8b49-97bc1942a02d laflare1017 Verified Im so thankful that my baby girl is here and she so pretty and healthy 2/8/23 7lbs 2oz ICELAND DAVIS ❤️❤️ #Daddyprincess 👑 8h
Gucci Mane and Wife Keyshia Ka'oir Welcome Their Second Baby and Reveal Name Inspired by Her Brother
Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV with Show About Being 'Cut Off' from Famous Parents
Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to 'Housewives'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana After DUI Arrest: 'She Was Being Cooperative and Honest'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo64sjYnmOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a0897e18-e676-444b-8842-74ba8b3fb301. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana's 21st Birthday Cake Was Topped with Her Mugshot
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 20, Refused Breathalyzer During DUI Arrest: Police Report
Heather Dubrow Instagram story
Heather Dubrow Shares a Peek Inside New L.A. Penthouse After Selling Her Infamous Newport Beach 'Chateau'
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Porsha Williams
Porsha Williams Needed a Sword to Cut into Her 10-Tier Wedding Cake with Husband Simon Guobadia
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Her House, Backyard and 'Things at Home That Make Me Happy'
Terry Dubrow, Heather Dubrow at BravoCon 2022
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — In American Ceremony https://gallery.stanlophotography.com/Client-Downloads/Porsha-Simon-Wedding/ Credit: @stanlophotography
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia Wed — Again! — in American Ceremony: All the Details