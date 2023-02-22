Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Telling Everyone' Foreclosure on Georgia Mansion Is 'a Misunderstanding': Source

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum and her husband Kroy's Georgia mansion is up for auction next month

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
mschmidt-headshot-2019
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

People Editorial Guidelines
and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on February 22, 2023 01:43 PM
https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak-Biermann. Photo: BRAVO

Kim Zolciak-Biermann believes the foreclosure of her Georgia home is "a misunderstanding," a source tells PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure after Kim, 44, and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property in October 2012, according to a notice shared last week by Fulton County. Truist Bank plans to auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse.

An attorney listed on the foreclosure notice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A source close to Kim tells PEOPLE the star is unconcerned with the news. "She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source says, adding, "She's not moving."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann vacuuming
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram, Prince Williams/Wireimage

On Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Kroy vacuuming the home in his underwear.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," said the reality star as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

In the video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

The Bravo star, who left the RHOA in 2012, previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

Shortly after the couple bought the home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour of the property on their Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy. She previously left RHOA after starring in the first five seasons.

"I absolutely love our new home," Zolciak-Biermann raved before showing off their lavish dining room and adding: "Kroy and I are the king and queen of this f—ing house, so this is perfect for us."

Zolciak-Biermann tied the knot with Kroy, 37, in 2011, and they raised her daughters Brielle, now 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in the home. After the wedding, he became the girls' adoptive father and they took his last name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They also welcomed Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, while living there.

Related Articles
https://www.bravotv.com/dont-be-tardy/style-living/kim-zolciak-biermann-kroys-backyard-at-atlanta-mansion Biermanns Have the Most Incredible Resort-Like Backyard
Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia Mansion Is in Foreclosure and Up for Public Auction
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Kroy Biermann vacuuming
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Films Husband Kroy Cleaning Their Mansion in His Underwear After Foreclosure News
The Zolciak-Biermann family is BACK for a new season of Don’t Be Tardy…
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's 6 Kids: Everything to Know
Brielle Biermann and Ariana Biermann
Brielle and Ariana Biermann Return to Reality TV with Show About Being 'Cut Off' from Famous Parents
Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to 'Housewives'
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Defends Daughter Ariana After DUI Arrest: 'She Was Being Cooperative and Honest'
https://www.instagram.com/p/Bo64sjYnmOr/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=a0897e18-e676-444b-8842-74ba8b3fb301. Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested ; WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Pictured: Kim Zolciak-Biermann -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images)
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana Arrested on Suspicion of DUI with High School Boyfriend in Georgia
Kim Zolciak-Biermann, Ariana
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Ariana, 20, Refused Breathalyzer During DUI Arrest: Police Report
BRAVOCON -- BravoCon 2022 Red Carpet from the Javits Center in New York City on Friday, October 14, 2022 -- Pictured: Lisa Rinna -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/Bravo via Getty Images)
The Most Influential 'Real Housewives' Who've Said They've Quit the Show
Kim Zolciak Biermann nene leakes
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Breaks Her Silence on NeNe Leakes' Bravo Lawsuit: 'I'll Deal with Her'
Guests Shereé Whitfield, DeShawn Snow, Lisa Wu and Kim Zolciak Reunite on The Nightcap with Carlos King Credit: Marcus Ingram/Discovery, Inc.; https://app.asana.com/0/1135954362417873/1202391115811773/f
The' Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 1 Cast Reunites on 'The Nightcap with Carlos King' — Watch!
Nene Leakes
NeNe Leakes Says She 'Would Never' Steal Someone's Husband After Accusation: 'This is Too Much'
Credit: Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty — Jim Carrey Lists Sprawling Brentwood Estate for $28.9 Million
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia attend the premiere of “Single Not Searching” hosted by Lisa Raye at Silverspot Cinema at The Battery Atlanta on September 01, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia
Who Is Porsha Williams' Husband? All About Simon Guobadia
Nene Leakes
NeNe Leakes Sues Bravo and Andy Cohen for Alleged Racist and Hostile Work Environment: Reports
NeNe Leakes Smiles Beside Boyfriend amid Infidelity Lawsuit from His Ex
NeNe Leakes Posts Smiling Pics with Boyfriend amid Ex-Wife's Infidelity Lawsuit: 'Yours, Mine, Ours'