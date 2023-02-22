Kim Zolciak-Biermann Is 'Telling Everyone' Foreclosure on Georgia Mansion Is 'a Misunderstanding': Source

Kim Zolciak-Biermann believes the foreclosure of her Georgia home is "a misunderstanding," a source tells PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum's Alpharetta mansion is in foreclosure after Kim, 44, and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the property in October 2012, according to a notice shared last week by Fulton County. Truist Bank plans to auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse.

An attorney listed on the foreclosure notice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

A source close to Kim tells PEOPLE the star is unconcerned with the news. "She is telling everyone this is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," the source says, adding, "She's not moving."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram, Prince Williams/Wireimage

On Sunday, Kim took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Kroy vacuuming the home in his underwear.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," said the reality star as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

In the video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

The Bravo star, who left the RHOA in 2012, previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

Shortly after the couple bought the home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour of the property on their Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy. She previously left RHOA after starring in the first five seasons.

"I absolutely love our new home," Zolciak-Biermann raved before showing off their lavish dining room and adding: "Kroy and I are the king and queen of this f—ing house, so this is perfect for us."

Zolciak-Biermann tied the knot with Kroy, 37, in 2011, and they raised her daughters Brielle, now 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in the home. After the wedding, he became the girls' adoptive father and they took his last name.

They also welcomed Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, while living there.