Kim Zolciak Biermann Is 'Showing Off Her House' to Prove 'She's Still There' After Foreclosure Notice: Source

Kim Zolciak Biermann is sharing glimpses of life at her Georgia mansion to make a point after the home went into foreclosure, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy alum, 44, and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the Alpharetta property in October 2012, according to a notice shared last week by Fulton County. Truist Bank plans to auction off the property on March 7.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a video of Kroy vacuuming the lavish home in his underwear, and on Wednesday, she gave a tour of her "Hollywood room," a lavish sitting room topped by a massive, sparkling chandelier.

"This is definitely one of my most favorite rooms, called the Hollywood room," she narrates in the video shared on Instagram Stories, while panning around the formal, double-height space, featuring a curved sofa, mirrored credenza and a pair of wingback chairs.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/instagram

"That chandelier is almost eight feet wide by seven feet high," she notes. "And there's a balloon stuck up in there. We need to get that out of there, but whatever. My kids enjoy it and love it."

According to a source close to the star, the domestic dispatches are intentional and intended to be a signal to her followers that all is well.

"She's showing off her house for a reason right now," the source says. "She's showing she's still there like, 'What's the problem?,'" adding, "She doesn't care."

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann/instagram

In Tuesday's video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," the reality star said as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

A source previously told PEOPLE the star is "telling everyone [the foreclosure] is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," noting, "She's not moving."

An attorney listed on the foreclosure notice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann. BRAVO

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

Kim and Kroy, who tied the knot in 2011, bought the home the following year. Shortly after the purchase, Kim gave fans a tour (above) of the property on Don't Be Tardy.

After their wedding, Biermann became the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann's two daughters — Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 — and they took his last name. Together he and Zolciak-Biermann share Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, who have all been raised in the property.