Kim Zolciak Biermann Is 'Showing Off Her House' to Prove 'She's Still There' After Foreclosure Notice: Source

By
Mackenzie Schmidt
Mackenzie Schmidt

Mackenzie Schmidt is the Home and Travel Editor for PEOPLE. She's worked at PEOPLE for over five years as a writer and editor on the Lifestyle team.

and
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

Published on February 22, 2023 06:11 PM
Kim Zolciak Biermann is sharing glimpses of life at her Georgia mansion to make a point after the home went into foreclosure, a source tells PEOPLE.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta and Don't Be Tardy alum, 44, and her husband, Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out on the Alpharetta property in October 2012, according to a notice shared last week by Fulton County. Truist Bank plans to auction off the property on March 7.

On Tuesday, Kim shared a video of Kroy vacuuming the lavish home in his underwear, and on Wednesday, she gave a tour of her "Hollywood room," a lavish sitting room topped by a massive, sparkling chandelier.

"This is definitely one of my most favorite rooms, called the Hollywood room," she narrates in the video shared on Instagram Stories, while panning around the formal, double-height space, featuring a curved sofa, mirrored credenza and a pair of wingback chairs.

"That chandelier is almost eight feet wide by seven feet high," she notes. "And there's a balloon stuck up in there. We need to get that out of there, but whatever. My kids enjoy it and love it."

According to a source close to the star, the domestic dispatches are intentional and intended to be a signal to her followers that all is well.

"She's showing off her house for a reason right now," the source says. "She's showing she's still there like, 'What's the problem?,'" adding, "She doesn't care."

In Tuesday's video, Biermann, who last played for the Buffalo Bills before his retirement, is seen vacuuming the home's landing and a cream carpet in one of the bedrooms.

"Get yourself a man that does it all, folks, okay? Mhm...yes sir," the reality star said as she zoomed in on her partner wearing a pair of black boxers.

A source previously told PEOPLE the star is "telling everyone [the foreclosure] is a misunderstanding and is being sorted out," noting, "She's not moving."

An attorney listed on the foreclosure notice did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

Kim and Kroy, who tied the knot in 2011, bought the home the following year. Shortly after the purchase, Kim gave fans a tour (above) of the property on Don't Be Tardy.

After their wedding, Biermann became the adoptive father of Zolciak-Biermann's two daughters — Brielle, 25, and Ariana, 21 — and they took his last name. Together he and Zolciak-Biermann share Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, who have all been raised in the property.

