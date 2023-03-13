Kim Zolciak Biermann Shows Off Over-the-Top Game Room at Georgia Mansion After Foreclosure Auction Canceled

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum was hit with a foreclosure notice for her Alpharetta estate in February

By Brandon Livesay
Published on March 13, 2023 03:16 PM
Kim Zolciak
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage; Kim Zolciak/instagram

Kim Zolciak Biermann took her followers on a wild Instagram Stories tour of her Georgia mansion, which nearly went on the auction block after a foreclosure notice was issued in February.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, 44, and her husband, former NFL player Kroy Biermann, 37, defaulted on a $1.65 million loan, according to a notice issued last month by Fulton County.

But the issue was resolved, with a source close to the Bravo star confirming to PEOPLE on Feb. 24 that "the couple has taken the action to clear this up."

Kim is now giving her 3.4 million Instagram followers a peek at what it's like inside their family home.

The video shows off a gaming room that is straight out of the '90s — complete with a neon pink, green and yellow splatter-patterned carpet.

Positioned against one wall is a pair of the 1994 car racing arcade game Cruis'N World, of which Kim tells her followers she is "The Queen." The room also features a foosball table, an air hockey table and several standing arcade machines.

Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak/instagram

Handpainted murals of various video game characters decorate the walls, including Mario, Donkey Kong, and Kim's "favorite", Ms. Pacman.

Outside of the games room, there are framed jerseys and memorabilia from Kroy's career as a professional football player — including his 2007 Buck Buchanan award.

Kim Zolciak
Kim Zolciak/instagram

Kim then shepherds her followers into the man cave's bathroom to show off her wallpaper which features silver trees made of glass beads.

The Instagram tour also took in their home cinema and rooms that were jam-packed with clothes and shoes. Kim announced she had been going through "all of my kids' closets, all the stuff that doesn't fit them." The clothes will be sold on her website.

There is an immense line of shoes, bags filled with hoodies and what looks like hundreds of items hanging on racks. Many items have price tags still attached. Kim says in the video that her kids haven't "worn half these things."

Kim Zolciak-Biermann
Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Kim tied the knot with Kroy, 37, in 2011, and they raised her daughters Brielle and Ariana in the home. After the wedding, he became the girls' adoptive father and they took his last name.

The couple also welcomed Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, while living there.

The tour of the family's mansion comes weeks after the foreclosure was resolved. Kim had insisted since news of the notice broke that the situation was a "misunderstanding" with the bank, a source previously told PEOPLE.

The Bravo star, who left the RHOA in 2012, previously denied reports that the property was in foreclosure with a video posted on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November 2022.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

