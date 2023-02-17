Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Georgia Mansion Is in Foreclosure and Up for Public Auction

Kim Zolciak-Biermann and husband Kroy Biermann's Alpharetta, Ga. mansion is in foreclosure.

According to a notice shared Wednesday by Fulton County, Truist Bank will auction off the property on March 7 in front of the Fulton County Courthouse after the couple defaulted on a $1.65 million loan they took out for the property in Oct. 2012.

An attorney and rep for the couple did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Realtor.com estimates the 7-bedroom home is currently worth $2,540,300.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum previously denied rumors the home was in foreclosure with a video on her Instagram Story captured by @BravoHousewives in November.

"Ok you guys, my house has not sold for $257,000," she started in the clip, panning around the interior of her home. "If you guys think I would let my home that we've put millions and millions of dollars into go for $257,000, you're an idiot, okay? For real.

"So, what are you gonna do, haters, when I'm here for Christmas, and I'm here for my birthday in May, and I'm here for all these amazing dates?

"I'm here until I f—ing want to move, until I decide I don't want to live here anymore. So, enjoy the view, haters. You're going to be seeing it for quite some time," added Zolciak-Biermann.

Shortly after the couple bought the home in 2012, Zolciak-Biermann gave fans a tour of the property on their Bravo reality series Don't Be Tardy. She previously left RHOA after starring in the first five seasons.

"I absolutely love our new home," Zolciak-Biermann raved before showing off their lavish dining room and adding: "Kroy and I are the king and queen of this f—ing house, so this is perfect for us."

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says She Has Some Lingering Memory Issues 6 Years After Her Stroke

Zolciak-Biermann tied the knot with Kroy, 37, in 2011, and they raised her daughters Brielle, now 25, and Ariana Biermann, 21, in the home. After the wedding, he became the girls' adoptive father and they took his last name.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

They also welcomed Kroy "KJ" Jagger Jr., 11, Kash Kade, 10, and twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 9, while living there.