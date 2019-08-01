Kim Zolciak-Biermann claimed Thursday that a Delta gate attendant 8-year-old son KJ and 6-year-old son Kash — as well as all of their belongings — from a plane while the reality star was in the bathroom with her 5-year-old daughter Kaia.

Kim had made headlines on Saturday, July 20 when she and her daughter Brielle Biermann, 22, tweeted about the alleged incident, claiming that police were “involved.”

On Thursday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna gave more of her side of the story on her House of Kim podcast, also claiming that Kaia’s twin brother Kane was left behind alone by gate agents as they escorted his siblings off the flight.

“I didn’t know what was going on,” Kim, 41, said. “Who the f— touches my children, removes my bag, and removes my kids from a plane without a parent? Are you out of your f—ing mind? … It’s a criminal thing when you’re taking kids off a plane and people’s bag.”

“These are little kids, dude. That’s what got me so mad,” Kim added. “It wasn’t that I wasn’t on this flight. It wasn’t that I was entitled cause I was in first class. Yeah, we paid thousands of dollars for these tickets, that’s irrelevant. My biggest problem is that you removed my children.”

A rep for Delta did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment about Kim’s claims.

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Says ‘Police Are Involved’ After Delta Allegedly Kicked Family Off of a Flight

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann Getty Images

The Biermann family, including daughter Ariana, 17, were all due to fly on the Delta aircraft from Los Angeles back home to Atlanta at the time, according to Kim.

Kroy Biermann, Kim’s husband, and their family service dog were also supposed to be on the flight too — though both were caught up in security and making their way to the plane when the alleged incident occurred, she said.

As Kim recalled, the family arrived at the airport with an hour to spare before their flight, which they claim had already been delayed 45 minutes from its scheduled departure time. When a Delta agent asked them to fill out a new set of paperwork for the pooch, Kroy stayed behind, planning to meet Kim and the kids at the gate.

That process took longer than Kroy expected, making him late for the flight – but Kroy says he was told by Delta supervisors that they would be holding the aircraft for him. He went on to claim that one gate agent “made an insubordinate decision” and decided to pull his family off the aircraft rather than wait for Kroy to arrive.

Image zoom Kroy Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

When they did so, Kim said she was in the first class bathroom with Kaia, helping the young girl use the restroom.

“I heard my kids getting kind of emotional but then they seemed to get far away. It was really weird,” Kim explained. “So…I stop and look and my kids are off the plane and so are my bags! I had left my big makeup bag full of product on my seat, that was gone. The bins were open, which were closed, and my kids were gone — at least KJ and Kash, I couldn’t see Kane because he’s much smaller than them. … And a gentleman is in Kaia’s seat [who] had moved up from the main cabin.”

Brielle and Ariana, who were sitting in the bulkhead row behind first class, got up to leave the plane after hearing their brother’s cries, Kim said. The girls didn’t see Kim in the bathroom but she heard them asking, “What’s going on?”

“I take Kaia, I’m like, ‘Come with me.’ And I go check on Kane to see if he’s in the seat, and I’m like, ‘Kane, come with me. We have to get off and see what’s going on,’ ” Kim said.

Image zoom Kim Zolciak-Biermann and her four youngest kids (clockwise from top left): KJ, Kash, Kaia, and Kane Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

Image zoom Ariana Biermann, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Brielle Biermann Kim Zolciak-Biermann/Instagram

RELATED: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Shares Sexy Snaps with Her Speedo-Clad Husband — Taken by Her Daughter!

In the jetway, Kim confronted the gate agent. “I go bananas,” she said. “I am livid. I’m like, ‘I need answers!” Kash is hyperventilating, he’s so upset. These kids are 8, 6, and 5, and they’re taken off a plane by a man they don’t know. They’re devastated.”

Unfortunately, there was no turning back. Once Kim and Kaia left the plane, the doors closed and the aircraft left the gate, she said.

Kroy met up with the family seconds later at the gate, Kim said. The family eventually rebooked their tickets and traveled home the following day.

Image zoom Robert Alexander/Getty

Delta Airlines, in a statement to PEOPLE on Monday, said that “Mrs. Zolciak-Biermann and family elected to board their flight while her husband remained behind to provide proper paperwork for an emotional support animal.”

The company had originally said that Kim and her family “elected to deplane,” but later changed that statement.

Kim saw Delta’s words before they were changed. “I was flabbergasted,” she said of the company’s first claim. “To see a large corporation say that I elected to remove my family off the plane, that they offered to rebook us on another flight because we took it upon ourselves to book our own tickets, was insane to me.

“I definitely gave no indication whatsoever that I wanted off this flight, other than saying to my boys [when we first got on the flight], ‘Don’t worry, we’re not going to leave without daddy’ to calm them down — because they were getting emotional and crying, and what else are you going to say to your children?”

RELATED: Brielle Biermann Spent $100 on Chicken Tenders During Her Trip to Los Angeles

On Kim’s podcast, she claimed that she had been in touch with Delta, who was investigating the case. “I should hear back tomorrow,” she said.

Kim also stressed that she never asked Delta to hold the plane for her, claiming the flight attendants had been the ones who were offering it. “That was such a kind gesture,” she said.

Requests for comment from Kim have not been returned to PEOPLE.