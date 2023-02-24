Kim Richards' Daughter Whitney Davis Joins Uncle Mauricio Umansky's Real Estate Firm, The Agency

Kim Richards' daughter Whitney Davis is joining her uncle's high-end real estate firm The Agency.

Davis will be working alongside her uncle Mauricio Umansky, who is the CEO of the real-estate firm, and his daughters Farrah Brittany, 34, and Alexia Umansky, 26, whom he shares with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and Davis's aunt, Kyle Richards.

The firm is the focus of the Netflix real estate reality series Buying Beverly Hills, which follows the team of agents at The Agency as they compete to sell some of the priciest — and most star-studded — properties in the city. It has not been revealed if Davis will make an appearance on the show now that she is part of the company.

Her biography on the Agency website states that Davis comes from a family with plentiful real estate holdings, naming Aspen Skiing Co., The Little Nell and The Beverly Hills Hotel among others and notes that she "has deep roots that she is able to leverage in the markets in which she operates."

Ironically, Davis's mother Kim was famously banned from the Beverly Hills Hotel after a 2015 arrest at the property. The Little Nell was the site of the engagement of Paris Hilton (the daughter of Kim and Kyle's half sister, Kathy Hilton) to her former fiance Chris Zylka, according to the hotel's website.

The news of Davis's career move comes despite the rocky relationship between Kim and her sister Kyle and brother-in-law Mauricio over the years.

The two sisters got into several fights in front of the RHOBH cameras. At the end of the first season of the show, the two got into a heated argument in the back of a limo which resulted in Kim accusing Kyle of stealing her "g------ house" and Kyle calling Kim an "alcoholic" and telling her to "get help." In a confessional after the fight, Kim said she wasn't sure if she'd ever be able to talk to Kyle again.

The two faced off again in the fifth season after cast member Lisa Rinna questioned Kim's sobriety, Kim accused her sister of not coming to her defense and supporting her. She seemingly clapped back at her by bringing up Kathy Hilton and saying she "would have my back like a real sister."

However, a few years later (and after Kim left the series in Season 5), the sisters' relationship seemed to be on the mend, as Kyle supported Kim through her recovery from alcohol addiction. Though there were still a few bumps along the way such as when Kyle found out she didn't have Kim's correct phone number. That was ironed out later on, as Kyle said during the RHOBH season 11 reunion, "Yes, I do have her current phone number and we are good."

Kyle has often been candid about her sisters' issues with Mauricio, telling him that it's "hard to get all three of us on the same page at the same time." In another RHOBH episode, Kyle revealed the death of their mother shifted the three sisters' dynamic.

"When my mom passed away, the dynamic between Kathy, Kim and I changed, because my mom was always the mediator," Kyle said in a confessional.

"If my mom was still alive, we would've still had the arguments that we had, 1,000 percent," she continued. "But all the years of not spending time together, my mom would never have tolerated that and she would have brought us all together, always."