Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Denied Bid to Halt Construction of Star's Underground Vault

The neighbor first filed a complaint against the Hidden Hills Community Association to attempt to prevent the construction of several projects at the star's home in September

Less than two months ago, Kim Kardashian's neighbor filed a lawsuit against the Hidden Hills Community Association asking a judge to prevent the reality star from adding various underground features to her property. Now, the same neighbor has filed an emergency request to halt construction while the lawsuit is ongoing — but it has been denied, at least for now.

According to court filings obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian's neighbor, Sarah Key, sought a temporary restraining order that would have prevented the Hidden Hills Community Association (not Kardashian) from allowing construction on several projects the fashion and beauty mogul, 41, is planning.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The additions to her $60 million home include an "underground vault, subterranean parking, an attached subterranean 'wellness center' and a detached guardhouse," according to Key's filing.

On November 2, a judge denied the request for an emergency order, writing that the "Court finds no evidence of urgency or emergency."

The decision means construction on Kardashian's property will be allowed to continue as planned at least until January, when an evidentiary hearing will take place to determine whether the projects will be stopped while the lawsuit continues.

kim Kardashian Credit: kim Kardashian/ instagram

Key's lawsuit back in September asked the Community Association to end Kardashian's plan to "flatten two hills'' and build upon "two high-pressure gas transmission lines." She stated that she felt that the neighborhood should keep its "natural and rustic country setting" and building upon the gas lines would put "Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage."

The filing also stated that Kardashian's plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life."

Kardashian and her estranged husband Kanye West, 44, purchased their Hidden Hills house for a reported $20 million in 2014. The couple worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to create a unique stark, all-white interior.

The former couple — who share four children, North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2 — stayed with Kardashian's mom, Kris Jenner, during renovations and moved into the residence in December 2017.

Jenner tweeted in April 2018 that following the remodel, the house was now worth $60 million.

Inside Kim and Kanye's Home Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In mid-October, PEOPLE reported that Kardashian would be keeping the home amid her divorce from West.

According to legal documents filed with the Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 12 and obtained by PEOPLE, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum acquired the former couple's house — and "all finishings, furniture, fixtures, appliances' collectibles, silver and art currently located in said Residence" — for $23 million as part of their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The divorce filing states that $20 million of the agreed-upon price is allocated for the the property itself, while $3 million is going towards its contents.

The residence was appraised by an independent appraiser in June 2020, according to the documents.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Hold Hands at Knott's Scary Farm: They're 'Just Friends,' Source Says

News of Kardashian acquiring the Hidden Hills property came a month after a real estate source told PEOPLE that West purchased a beachfront Malibu home for nearly $60 million.

"With views of the Pacific Ocean, the house has straight angles … with an emphasis on light. It clearly takes a very specific buyer to appreciate this home," the insider said. "It was on the market … for over a year before Kanye bought it. It's perfect for Kanye … He is very happy to be the new owner of this incredible house."