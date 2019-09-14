Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Happened When Ryan Seacrest Clogged Kris Jenner’s Toilet

Image zoom Charley Gallay/Getty Images

Remember when Ryan Seacrest clogged Kris Jenner’s toilet?

Well, it turns out he’s not the only one.

Kim Kardashian West stopped by Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, and set the record straight about why so many people have a hard time flushing the famous momager’s entryway bathroom toilet.

“I actually have heard about this,” Kardashian West, 38, said after Seacrest’s co-host Kelly Ripa asked if she knew any details on what the talk show host called a “fascinating” story.

“It was at Kendall [Jenner]’s graduation party — everybody was there, the whole family,” Seacrest chimed in.

“Let me tell you this, you’re not the first person,” Kardashian West reassured the Keeping Up with the Kardashians executive producer. “Can I tell you why?”

The beauty mogul then launched into her explanation, and it turns out that her mom has quite the complicated set-up in her bathroom for guests.

“It’s in a black room, okay, so the whole bathroom is pitch black,” the reality star explained. “Black walls, black marble floors —” here, Seacrest, 44, chimed in, adding, “Black toilet!”

“Black toilet, black toilet paper,” Kardashian West continued. “Black, like, antiqued mirror.”

The mother of four then explained that not only is her mother’s bathroom difficult to navigate because it is so dark, but the toilet itself doesn’t even have a flushing lever. Instead, it has a small button on the left side of the toilet that she said no one knows the location of.

“So my mom made instructions and she framed it, and she put it on the sink, saying, ‘Instructions on How to Flush the Toilet: 1. Put your hand on the left side of the toilet, go down, and feel for a circular button,'” Kardashian West explained, saying that the second option was to text a number for help.

“By the way, if you clogged it, the whole room’s black, unless it smelled no one would ever be able to know,” Kardashian West told Seacrest.

“It’s a moment of panic,” Seacrest said of his mishap. “And I don’t think the frame was there with all the steps, was not there, and I went out and we had the graduation ceremony and no one knew the difference until I told the show.”

Back in June, Seacrest told the story of his “nightmare” at the famous momager’s house to the Live audience.

“I’m thinking to myself, ‘What do I do?’ Do I stick my hand in there? Do I say, ‘Hey Khloé, don’t tell Kim and Kourtney, but can you help me out over here?’ Or do I just tell Kris, I think your toilet has got a problem?” the American Idol host said of the incident, adding that ultimately, he was too embarrassed to say anything.

“I just left it there,” he said with a laugh.

Seacrest and the Kardashian-Jenner family are longtime friends. In fact, Seacrest even played a role in launching their careers by conceiving the idea for their long-running E! series, which is now in its 16th season.