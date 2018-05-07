All About the Utah Resort Where Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima Celebrated His Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are celebrating his birthday amid some (very familiar) natural splendor.

The reality star, 39, took her model beau, 25, on a surprise trip to the ultra-exclusive Amangiri resort in Canyon Point, Utah.

The remote hotspot, which has attracted celebs like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, and Drew Barrymore, is also a Kardashian-Jenner family favorite.

Kourtney’s sister Kim Kardashian West checked in to the same spot for her 37th birthday in October, which she called her “most relaxing bday trip.”

“Oh s— she got me on my way to idknow where,” Bendjima wrote on his Instagram Stories, as Kardashian whisked him away on a private plane.

“Damn…a quarter century,” he added on an Instagram post, showing him posing with some extra-large, silver “25” balloons.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

The eldest Kardashian sister and her man and took a very different tact from Kim’s for their visit.

Forgoing the early morning hot air balloon flights, heritage tours with Navajo guides, horseback riding and kayaking options, they chose the most adventurous, vertigo-inducing activities on offer.

“Well, we thought we were going on a hike, but we’re about to climb this,” Kourtney wrote on a video panning up a vertical rock face. She also shared a snap of the couple’s climbing gear, including harnesses and helmets.

Kourtney Kardashian Instagram

Things didn’t get any less extreme once they reached the top — the pair crossed a huge canyon single file on a hanging metal and rope bridge.

“Ladies first,” Kourtney captioned a photo of the couple traversing the terrifying span.

Luckily, they had plenty of ways to relax after their daring lineup of activities.

Located within the canyons of Grand Circle, the largest concentration of national parks in the U.S., the five-star Amangiri resort offers 360-degree views of the surrounding dunes, plateaus and mountains.

Amangiri Resort

During Kim’s stay, her photos showcased the serene setting and decor, which boasts a natural color scheme to blend in with the natural beauty. Each suite also opens up to a private terrace, which the mother of three used to soak up the rays and snap a few bikini-clad selfies.

Amangiri Resort

Continuing the theme of R&R, a water pavilion with a sauna, steam room and cold plunge pool are available.

Amangiri Resort

The spa reflects the “holistic principles and healing traditions of the Navajo people,” according to the hotel’s website, and includes treatments raging from the standard facials and massages to more specialized offerings like Flotation Therapy, where one floats in warm saltwater from the Dead Sea (bathing suits optional).

Amangiri Resort

Kourtney and Younes also seemingly checked out a nearby attraction that recently lured another family member, Kendall Jenner.

Antelope Canyon and nearby Owl Canyon, just across the border in Arizona are uber popular destinations for Instagrammers, and a pair of portraits Kourtney posted on social media, show why.

Kendall and Kourtney both shared photos featuring the stunning, curvaceous red-orange natural wonders. The spot, located on Navajo land, is open to tourists on guided tours. Antelope Canyon sees 160,000 visitors per year, according to Grand Canyon Guru.