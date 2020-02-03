Kim Kardashian West Admits She's Never Been in Her Pool — and That It's Actually a Giant Jacuzzi

Kim Kardashian West is surprising fans with a little secret: Despite living in her home for over two years, the makeup mogul has never once been in her pool!

In a video that accompanied their cover story in Architectural Digest‘s March “Star Power” issue, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 39, and her husband, rapper Kanye West, 42, quiz one another about their $60 million California mansion.

Kanye reveals what changed after they moved into this house together in 2017 (“I stopped being lonely”) and Kim shares which room has the best lighting for selfies: Surprisingly, “the theatre.”

At one point, Kanye asks his wife, “When was the last time you used the pool?” With a bashful smile she admits, “I’ve never used our pool, actually.”

Kanye looks shocked, and Kim continues, “Yeah can you believe that? But I love our pool.”

She goes on to explain that the family does not have a Jacuzzi because Kanye couldn’t find a spot in the backyard where he felt it looked aesthetically pleasing.

“I wanted a Jacuzzi, and then everyone kept designing them off to the side and it bothered you so much,” the Skims founder reminds her husband. “But the kids love to swim in a Jacuzzi, so you said, ‘No, the whole pool will be a Jacuzzi.’”

And they did: “We just make sure that it’s hot all the time,” she says.

Though Kim has never entered her highly heated pool, she says that the extended Kardashian-Jenner crew makes use of it, noting that all her siblings kids come over often and lounge on the wide shallow steps that lead into the water.

“We built a really long stair, and it’s not the deepest pool, so the kids love it,” the mother of four admits. She and Kanye share North, 6½, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months.

The couple spoke about designing the entire home with the kids in mind in the magazine feature.

They worked closely with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt to design the home, creating a stark, almost church-like aesthetic decorated entirely in muted shades of white, brown and grey.

“In the end, we don’t take it too seriously,” Kim says of the intentionally spare decor. “We’re not going to be fanatics.”

Adds Kanye, “The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel tables, which they use as a kind of stage. This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family.”

See more of Kim and Kanye’s family home in the March issue of Architectural Digest or at archdigest.com.