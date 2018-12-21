Kim Kardashian Is Waiting Until Christmas Eve to Show Off Her Holiday Decor: 'It's So Good!'

Kim Kardashian-West isn’t ready to show off her holiday decorations just yet.

Instead, she’s going to wait until the holiday hits to reveal how she’s transformed her home.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, teased the unveiling of her festive home on Twitter on Thursday, writing “Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I’m gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It’s sooooo good!!!”

Kardashian-West has a history of displaying over-the-top holiday decor in her home. In 2016, the KKW beauty mogul erected a massive monochromatic tree that stood tall in her living room, and completely covered her and Kanye West’s Bel Air mansion in dazzling lights outside. (The couple sold their Bel Air home for $18 million in 2017.)

Wait until you see our Christmas decor. I’m gonna wait until Christmas Eve to show you guys! It’s sooooo good!!! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 20, 2018

“Who can forget the year that Kim and Kanye first iced their home?” Ashley Greer, a floral expert who ranked all of the KarJenner Christmas decorations by price estimations for PEOPLE, says. “To date, this is one of my favorite looks for both its simplicity and drama.”

Greer estimates that exterior decor took a minimum of 200 strands of 200 lights (adding up to 20,000 bulbs), and six people roughly six hours to install. She notes, “I would would price the decor at $10,000.”

Of course, all of the KarJenners have a history of decking their halls in lavish decor, from Kylie Jenner‘s snow-capped tree with pink ornaments in 2017 to her mom Kris Jenner‘s iconic polar bear statues over the years.

Some of Kardashian-West’s siblings have already unveiled their holiday decor for 2018, with Kourtney showing off five Christmas trees, two polar bear statues and a massive pile of presents wrapped in brown paper and green ribbons on her Instagram story.

In Kylie’s home this year, gold is the theme, as the near-billionaire showed off a 20-foot glittering metallic tree standing tall in the entryway of her home. The tree is adorned with large gold ball ornaments, countless glowing lights, and even a gold-wrapped stand.

“Gold is the theme this year,” Jenner captioned a video of her tree as Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” played in the background. “Thank you @jeffleatham and team for never failing to make Christmas magic happen.”

Leatham, who split from ex husband Colton Haynes in May, is also responsible for the over-the-top holiday decor at Kris’s mansion and the glam seasonal installations at Four Seasons hotels around the world.