Kim Kardashian Turned an Old Japanese Samurai House into a Guest House at Her California Mansion

Kim Kardashian took her appreciation for Japanese culture to new levels.

In an interview published Monday, the 41-year-old SKIMs founder told i-D Magazine that she's "inspired" by the east Asian country and has incorporated an authentic Japanese samurai house into her California home.

"Our guest house is actually a samurai's old home that my art dealer, Axel Vervoordt, used to own. We got the bones of this old house from Japan and built it into our house, because it had such a different energy," she said. "This house has the energy of a warrior. It's really cool."

The mom of four — who shares children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 with ex Kanye West — reveals that the culture has motivated her to work alongside world-renowned Japanese architect Tadao Ando, who is synonymous with minimalist architecture.

"I'm really into Japanese architecture, I have a home in Palm Springs that's being built by Tadao Ando," she revealed.

Kardashian has also sought the architectural talents of Kengo Kuma — one of TIME magazine's 100 most influential people and the man behind the 2020 Tokyo Olympics stadium. Though Kardashian wouldn't reveal where they are collaborating "because no one knows I have a place there."

"I love their work so much. I'm really excited for those projects that are underway," she added of Kuma and Ando.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum revealed that Japanese culture is an all-around hit in her household. Her kids are obsessed with anime, and they've visited Japan quite a few times. But, for Kardashian, it's the aesthetic of the Land of the Rising Sun that fascinates her.

"I love how everything is designed, I find it super inspiring, whether it's the pottery, dishes, packaging design," she shared. "It's equally really fun, aspirational and inspirational."

In 2018, a source told PEOPLE at the time that then-couple Kardashian and West were visiting Tokyo for "an architecture and inspiration trip."

"Kanye travels the world looking for inspiration," said the source. "He's very much into architecture so they are meeting with a few Japanese architects."

The city carried special meaning for the pair. Earlier that year, Kardashian shared a sentimental throwback to West's 40th birthday trip in June 2017.