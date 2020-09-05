Kim Kardashian already has products with her KKW Beauty and SKIMS lines

Kim Kardashian Trademarks KKW Home as She Looks to Expand Her Empire with Line of Home Goods

Kim Kardashian West is stepping into the world of home decor.

Online records show that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 39, recently filed trademarks for KKW Home, which includes a laundry list of household items set to be sold in various retail stores.

In a document obtained by PEOPLE, Kardashian West states that KKW Home will feature "gifts, general consumer merchandise, bath and shower products and accessories, bedroom furnishings and accessories, and home furnishing and accessories."

While the mother of four has yet to publicly announce her expansion, she is already familiar with the lifestyle market with her brands KKW Beauty and SKIMS.

Kardashian West recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of her successful shapewear brand.

To commemorate the occasion on Tuesday, she dropped an unforgettable campaign including stars like La La Anthony and Rumer Willis.

"To celebrate our upcoming @SKIMS 1 year anniversary on September 10th, we’re giving thanks to our amazing community!" Kardashian West said on Twitter. "I’m so excited to introduce our Anniversary Campaign featuring our biggest fans and some of the most beautiful women who inspire me."

Shot by photographer Vanessa Beecroft, the stunning campaign images feature stars La La Anthony, Rumer Willis, Jodie Turner-Smith, Addison Rae, Precious Lee, Yovanna Ventura, Amelia Grey Hamlin and Delilah Belle Hamlin. Plus, Kardashian West tapped eight loyal SKIMS customers to model the pieces as a way to give back for their year of support.

Some of the other longtime fans and supporters Kardashian West featured in the campaign include style influencer Arika Sato, Issy Lara, Savanna Sievers, Brandi Yvonne and more.

When Kardashian West first launched her brand in September 2019, she told PEOPLE that she wanted the pieces to accentuate women’s bodies, but be more comfortable than shapewear's traditionally known for. “I’ve noticed a lot of people don’t wear shapewear because they’ve felt too claustrophobic or restricted in it, but those people love SKIMS,” she said. “This is something that people feel very comfortable in."

Creating an extensive shade and size range (the shapewear is sold in sizes XXS to 5XL and came in nine different tonal colors at launch) was also a non-negotiable for Kardashian West.