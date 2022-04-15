The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian said her kids have strong opinions on their home's decor.

Kim Kardashian Stands By Her Monochromatic Home But Jokes, 'My Kids Probably Hate Me'

There's a reason why Kim Kardashian's home is heavy on neutral tones and minimalist decor — and she stands by it, despite criticism from her kids!

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While Seacrest praised her for taking all that happens in life in stride, Kardashian — who shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½, with ex Kanye West — told the morning TV hosts her house is purposefully "monochromatic and minimalist" for that reason.

"It's getting harder. It really is getting harder. But you have no other choice sometimes," she said. "That's why my house has to be really zen because life, as soon as I step outside, life outside of this house is not zen."

Ripa teased that the reality TV star should pace herself, "because in 10 years, you're going to paint that entire room red," she said.

Kardashian noted that her kids are all allowed to choose whatever funky color they want for their rooms, so their rooms and the playroom are "wild." The rest of the house, though, must keep to a neutral theme.

"My kids probably hate me," she joked, adding that when North gets mad at her, she'll come back with cheeky comments about the house. "Like, North will say, 'Your house is so ugly! It's all plain, it's all white!' She thinks it really gets to me. I'm like, 'It's your house too!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

This isn't the first time Kardashian talked about North's criticism of her home decor choices.

In a video of Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions web series, the reality star revealed North tells her their house is "ugly" in the middle of arguments.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North," she said, "she thinks this is a dig to me: She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?' She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

Kardashian-West home Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Meanwhile, elsewhere on Friday's Live, Kim revealed that her home décor has also had an effect on the food she stocks in her kitchen.

Though Ripa and Seacrest complimented The Kardashians star's home and color palette, calling it "a creamy dream," it did give Ripa pause.

"Wait, you have white in your kitchen," she asked Kardashian. "Don't you guys throw food like we do? We could never have white anything in our house."

"Thank God for white cheddar Cheetos, instead of the orange Cheetos," Kim said. "I had to switch!"