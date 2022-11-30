Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom Filled with Christmas Tree Lights

Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season.

"Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a dozen spruce trees lit with white Christmas lights outside the bathroom's wall-to-wall windows.

"In my bathroom, I always have plants out there, and there's like a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there, but right now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," added Kim.

The festive foliage complemented Kim's famously minimalist aesthetic, lighting up the night and reflecting on her marble vanity, stand-alone tub and wall-to-wall shower.

The decor marks a return to the entrepreneur's holiday roots. In 2018, Kim decked her halls with abstract fluffy trees created by Australian contemporary artist Kathy Temin.

Kim's kids joined in the fun for an impromptu game of hide-and-seek amid the sculptures, which an event designer familiar with the artist estimated at the time came with "a price tag of at least $10,000 each."

In 2019 she followed this up with a monochromatic "Whoville" theme in reference to the fictional town from Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, following comments that Temin's fantastical tree-like sculptures resembled the cartoon world.

"If you didn't think I would bring back Whoville in the house," Kim joked in an Instagram Story.

Last year amid her break from now-ex-husband Kanye West, Kim showed off a more festive scene: traditional, red-and-yellow Christmas trees.

In a series of Instagram snaps, Santa can be seen posed in her home with a stack of gifts and Kim sitting on his knee dressed in all black.