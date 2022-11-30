Kim Kardashian Shows Off 'Magical' Bathroom Filled with Christmas Tree Lights

On Tuesday, the mother-of-four shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season.

By
Published on November 30, 2022 09:17 AM
Kim Kardashian Christmas Trees
Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is living in a winter wonderland!

On Tuesday, the 42-year-old SKIMS founder shared a glimpse of her en suite bathroom — and an unexpected look into how she celebrates the festive season.

"Walking into my bedroom, and look at how magical," the mother of four says over a video of the scene on her Instagram Stories, which featured a line of around a dozen spruce trees lit with white Christmas lights outside the bathroom's wall-to-wall windows.

"In my bathroom, I always have plants out there, and there's like a whole balcony and you can go through my shower out there, but right now this is all I see and it's so beautiful," added Kim.

The festive foliage complemented Kim's famously minimalist aesthetic, lighting up the night and reflecting on her marble vanity, stand-alone tub and wall-to-wall shower.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a>
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The decor marks a return to the entrepreneur's holiday roots. In 2018, Kim decked her halls with abstract fluffy trees created by Australian contemporary artist Kathy Temin.

Kim's kids joined in the fun for an impromptu game of hide-and-seek amid the sculptures, which an event designer familiar with the artist estimated at the time came with "a price tag of at least $10,000 each."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In 2019 she followed this up with a monochromatic "Whoville" theme in reference to the fictional town from Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, following comments that Temin's fantastical tree-like sculptures resembled the cartoon world.

"If you didn't think I would bring back Whoville in the house," Kim joked in an Instagram Story.

Last year amid her break from now-ex-husband Kanye West, Kim showed off a more festive scene: traditional, red-and-yellow Christmas trees.

In a series of Instagram snaps, Santa can be seen posed in her home with a stack of gifts and Kim sitting on his knee dressed in all black.

Related Articles
Early Christmas decorations Reese Witherspoon
Tis (Almost) the Season! Reese Witherspoon, Thomas Rhett and More Stars Who Decorate for Christmas Early
Kris Jenner Displays 'Elf on a Shelf' Versions of Her and Her 12 Grandkids as She Preps for Christmas
See Kris Jenner's Epic 'Elf on a Shelf' Dolls of Her and Her 12 Grandkids amid Holiday Prep
Alien Xmas, Elf Day, A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas
The Best Kids' Christmas Movies to Stream
Kim Kardashian's Halloween decorations
Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Terrifying Halloween Decorations: 'We Have a Really Creepy Situation'
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian Launches Line of Concrete Home Accessories: 'Modern, Minimalistic Elegance'
https://www.instagram.com/kimkardashian/?hl=en. Kim Kardashian/Instagram
Kim Kardashian Mutates into 'X-Men' 's Mystique for Halloween — Marvel at Her Look!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
https://www.tiktok.com/@kimandnorth/video/7162357188961324331?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&item_id=7162357188961324331&lang=en. Kim Kardashian /Tik Tok; NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 09: Kris Jenner attends Tiffany & Co. Celebrates 2018 Tiffany Blue Book Collection, THE FOUR SEASONS OF TIFFANY at Studio 525 on October 9, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
North West Dresses Up As Grandma Kris Jenner to Celebrate Her 67th Birthday
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Amazing Cardboard Garbage Truck Costume — "We Made This!"
See Kim Kardashian's Son Psalm's Cardboard Garbage Truck Halloween Costume — with Working Lights!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Enjoys In-N-Out Burger Outing for Her 42nd Birthday After Las Vegas Plans Canceled
Kendall Jenner attends the Longchamp Fall/Winter 2020 Runway Show at Hudson Commons on February 08, 2020 in New York City
Take a Look Inside Kendall Jenner's 'Epic' Bathroom, Featuring a Stunning Gold Bathtub
Great American Family's Christmas
Great American Family Christmas Movies 2022: Here's When All 18 Movies Premiere
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
Kim K Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour
Kim Kardashian Gives SKKN BY KIM Office Tour — Including Glam Rooms, Amphitheater and Photo Studio
Kim Kardashian Christmas Tree
Kim Kardashian Brings Back All-White 'Whoville' Christmas Decorations for 2020: 'Look How Pretty'
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million