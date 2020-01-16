Kim Kardashian Shows Off 5 More Refrigerators After Astonishing Kitchen Tour: 'It's Only Water'

Just when you thought Kim Kardashian West‘s home couldn’t be any more lavish, the reality star is showing off five more refrigerators after her kitchen tour last week.

The big reveal came on Wednesday as Kardashian West, 39, was working out in her home gym.

“Another Fridge Alert!!” Kardashian West wrote over a video shared on her Instagram Story, which shows her approaching a sleek, stainless steel cooler that appears to be built into the full-length mirror lining the gym’s back wall.

“Did I mention guys that I also have a fridge in my gym. It’s only water I’m warning you — but I do have a fridge in the gym guys, in case you were wondering.”

Kardashian West then took her followers into her kitchen where she showed off four other drawer refrigerators, packed with more water and also Honest juice boxes and Horizon organic milk.

“I forgot to also mention last time, these are fridges you guys,” Kardashian West said in the video, pulling out each of the drawers.

“Another four fridge alert,” Kardashian West added.

The KKW Beauty founder first decided to show off her fridge after fans were baffled when the Kardashian West posted a photo in front of a cooler that was sparsely filled with only beverages.

In the behind-the-scenes reveal, also shared on her Instagram Story, Kardashian West said: “I saw a bunch of comments from people wondering how I feed my 4 children and since you guys are dying to know, here’s a little peek inside our main fridge filled with lots of fruits and veggies!”

The mother of four started off her tour first showing her large, open-plan pantry complete with a frozen yogurt machine.

“So you’ll come into my pantry… I got rid of all my plastic so it’s all like glass jars,” she pointed out, moving on to another refrigerator housing chilled glass water bottles. “I got rid of all plastic bottles, so I just have this for right now… It’s just my drink fridge.”

Kardashian West explained that the designated drink fridge is where she keeps all of her “fresh juices” and “fresh water,” as well as several types of milk — “all my kids use a different kind of milk, you guys.”

“However, let me show you something,” she then said, walking over to another area of her home to a much larger, industrial-looking kitchen.

“This is the kitchen where it all happens,” she said as she entered a massive walk-in fridge packed with fresh fruits and veggies, salad dressings, and more. “And guys, I have a walk-in refrigerator where we keep all of our fresh, organic produce.”

“So it did look like an empty refrigerator that I took the photo in front of, I have to admit,” Kardashian West said. “But this is our big main refrigerator, guys. I also have another pantry. Because this is the kitchen that we cook in.”

But the tour didn’t stop there.

“Then if you want a little more chaos, with tons of oat milk and almond milk, you have this refrigerator,” she said, showing off yet another appliance. “Okay? And then our freezer, I didn’t even show you guys our other freezer. There you have it, guys.”