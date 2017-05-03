Kim Kardashian Shares Personal Polaroids from Kourtney's Birthday Trip: 'There Were 16 of Us and Things Definitely Got a Little Crazy!'

courtesy kimkardashianwest.com

It was hard to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian during her recent multi-country 38th birthday trip. Luckily, her younger sister Kim Kardashian West, 36, was capturing some behind -the-scenes snaps of all the festivities.

“Celebrating Kourtney’s 38th birthday with a girls’ trip in Mexico was the perfect getaway,” Kim wrote in a new post on her website. She also answered one of our burning questions about the size of the traveling troop — “There were 16 of us” —and leaves another to our imaginations — “things definitely got a little crazy!”

Most of those wild times were documented on social media by the celeb sisters and their 14 guests: Kim snapped her bedazzled “bedtime bikini” and showed off a rainbow vintage dior one at the beach. Kourtney donned a crochet suit with ample underboob and, as she admitted in a tweet, “may or may not have thrown up four times last night and slept in it #birthdayvibes.”

The celebration started in Punta Mita, Mexico, where the group stayed at the Kardashian’s regular haunt, Casa Aramara, an oceanfront home owned by Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis.

For the second leg of their tropical tour, Kim, Kourtney and friends jetted off to Puerto Rico, where they napped in the sun and of course donned several more barely-there swimsuits.

After all the festivities came to an end, Kim reflected about the best part of the vacation in her post: “It was so fun getting to spend time with our closes friends,” she writes.