Kim Kardashian Shares New Photos of Her House, Backyard and 'Things at Home That Make Me Happy'

Kim Kardashian is showing off more details of her infamous monochromatic home!

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the reality star, 42, shared a carousel of photos revealing some of her favorite home pieces.

"Things at home that make me happy," she captioned the post.

Sticking to her house's minimalist theme, each piece reflects muted tones to match the color scheme. In one photo, she shows off a light gray cup and saucer that compliments the marble countertops and chairs. Another spotlights a carved stone seat in her primary bathroom, which is currently decked out with 8 Christmas trees.

Two wider shots show a serene, dimly lit bedroom with the bed resting on a massive stone platform and a living space with a fuzzy white sofa and chairs.

Kardashian shared a few favorite artworks as well. An abstract photo appears to show a circular work by the artist James Turrell. Kardashian's sister Kendall Jenner has one of his pieces in her home as well. Another close-up shows a slashed canvas that seems to be a Lucio Fontana work.

The post ends with a sunset aerial view of her Hidden Hills property, showing the manicured landscape, a basketball court and a glimpse of a pool.

Kardashian also made sure to plug her skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, with "greige" packaging that matches her home's color palette perfectly. Outside the primary bathroom is a privacy wall covered in pampas grass, clearly snapped before her Christmas tree installation was put in place.

The SKIMS founder formerly shared her $60 million dollar home with ex-husband, Kanye West, 45, with whom she shares four children — North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.

After almost seven years of marriage, Kardashian officially filed for divorce from the rapper in February 2021 following a difficult year in their marriage in 2020 that left the power couple's relationship beyond repair.

On Tuesday, court documents obtained by PEOPLE revealed their divorce was finalized and West would have to pay $200,000 a month in child support.

They also reached an agreement on how to divy up their impressive real estate portfolio. Documents show that Kardashian will receive four homes in Hidden Hills, one of which is next door to a property that West, 45, was awarded in the split.

Meanwhile, West was awarded three homes in Calabasas, one in Malibu, and another in Thousand Oaks, California. He also received two homes in Wyoming, one in Belgium, and another in his hometown of Chicago.

In February 2020, the former couple showed off the California mansion that they shared at the time in a cover story for Architectural Digest. During the interview, West revealed that despite their home having a pristine, stark appearance, it was actually designed with their kids in mind.

"The kids ride their scooters down the hallways and jump around on top of the low Axel [Vervoordt] tables, which they use as a kind of stage," West said. "This house may be a case study, but our vision for it was built around our family."

Kardashian added that they were "not going to be fanatics" when it came to their home, and West agreed: "Everything we do is an art installation and a playroom."