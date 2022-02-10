Vogue revealed how collaborating with designer Axel Vervoordt and Kanye West on her Hidden Hills mansion guided the star's vision for two Japanese-inspired vacation homes

Kim Kardashian Is Working on Two New Homes — in Palm Springs and an Undisclosed Location

Kim Kardashian can't get enough of home design — so she's working on two new vacation getaways for herself and her family with a pair of world-class architects.

Vogue writer Jen Wang, who interviewed the reality star and entrepreneur, 41, at her $60 million Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion for the magazine's March cover story, shared in the article that Kardashian was so inspired by the process of decorating her main home in collaboration with her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West, that she's now applying her modern and minimal aesthetic to two more properties.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Pritzker Prize–winning architect Tadao Ando is building Kim's Palm Springs home, which she describes as 'concrete, gray-toned, and really zen,' Wang writes. "While Kengo Kuma, who designed the National Stadium for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as LVMH's Japan headquarters, is creating a glass-and-wood lake house for her in an undisclosed location, where Kim travels every Fourth of July."

Kardashian and West reportedly bought a desert plot, which is technically in the town of La Quinta in the Coachella Valley, in 2019 for $6.3 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The two acres are on the same street where Kim's mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kylie Jenner, also own property. A representative for Kardashian had no comment on the purchase at the time.

Kim Kardashian Vogue Magazine Shoot Kim Kardashian on the March 2022 cover of Vogue | Credit: Carlijn Jacobs/Vogue

The Vogue feature also gives fans another glimpse inside the Hidden Hills estate, which the former couple purchased in 2004 and has been the subject of much intrigue and scrutiny since West offered a first look at the striking interiors in April 2018.

Kardashian and West collaborated with interior designer and architect Axel Vervoordt to create the spare, all-white home. In a 2020 Architectural Digest cover story, West dubbed it a "futuristic Belgian monastery."

kim-kardashian-kanye-west-house-hidden-hills-twitter-1.jpg Kanye West Twitter

"The design process she and Ye collaborated on with Vervoordt led Kim to a love affair with architecture, specifically Japanese," Wang writes.

The trio spent nearly seven years renovating the property, Vogue reports.

"Though the home began as the couple's shared vision," Wang writes. "It now feels very Kim, virtually every room rendered in the monochromatic palette that has become her signature, from the Skims she designs to the Balenciaga she consistently wears, down to the cars she owns—a Maybach, Rolls-Royce, and Lamborghini SUV, all in the exact same shade of gray."

kim-kardashian-kanye-west-house-hidden-hills-twitter

The home includes a glam room for the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum which "corresponds less in size to a conventional wardrobe and more to the footprint of a classic six in Manhattan," according to Wang. There's also a black basketball court out back that "Kim once built for Kanye, in the marriage's better days."

celebs at home Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram. Inset: Michael Loccisano/WireImage

PEOPLE previously reported that the home also features mystifying basin-free sinks in the primary bathroom — which she showed off during her Vogue "73 Questions" interview — as well as a security pod that is manned 24-hours per day.