Kim Kardashian Reveals a Glimpse of Her Understated Monochromatic Halloween Decorations

Kim Kardashian West is getting ready for Halloween and giving her fans a sneak peek of her simplistic pumpkin-themed decor.

With two weeks to go until the spooky holiday, the mother of four shared photos to her Instagram Story on Monday, showing off her minimalistic Halloween decorations set up throughout her home.

In one of the photos, Kardashian West, 38, shared a snap of neutral-colored pumpkins all piled up on the side of the grand staircase inside her home. She also posted a photo of another pile of green-colored pumpkins staged outside of the house next to some shrubbery.

And while the seemingly simple decor may not reflect the star’s normally over-the-top Halloween celebrations, the KKW beauty mogul is sure to go all out once the day arrives — especially when it comes to showing off epic costumes.

Last year, the KarJenner sisters teamed up for an unforgettable Victoria’s Secrets Angels costume, which featured a high-fashion photoshoot.

In photos, Kardashian West and her sisters Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie, were seen channeling their inner Victoria’s Secret Angels garbed sexy white lingerie, massive angel wings (supplied by Victoria’s Secret themselves!) and crystal-encrusted high heels, as they strutted in unison for the camera before heading to a Halloween event.

At the time, Kardashian West tweeted a behind-the-scenes photo of her look writing, “Thank you @VictoriasSecret for sending us actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night!!! OMG a dream come true! Got to be a Victoria Secret Angel for the night! & Kendall got good practice lol.”

In more posts shared to social media, Kardashian West modeled the skimpy ensemble, featuring a tiny white G-string thong, triangle bra and dramatic floor-length wings.

Halloween 2018 marked the first time all of the KarJenner sisters got together for a matching family costume moment. The year prior, Kardashian West channeled some of her all-time favorite music icons (including Cher, Madonna and Selena Quintanilla) with multiple Halloween looks, while Khloé and then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, donned a Game of Thrones-inspired couples costume.

In 2016, the star wore a Princess Jasmine costume to match her Disney-obsessed daughter, North West. That same year, she also showed off a sexy belly dancer outfit and dressed son Saint West as Aladdin.