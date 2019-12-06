Kim Kardashian Reveals Her Monochromatic Abstract Christmas Decorations

Kim Kardashian West is showing off her holiday spirit by giving fans a peek at her unconventional Christmas decorations.

On Thursday, Kardashian West, 39, shared a series of videos on her Instagram Stories, revealing monochromatic, abstractly designed trees adorning the hallway of her and husband Kanye West‘s minimalistic Hidden Hills, California home.

Kardashian West explained that the white trees — all different shapes and made of a soft plush fabric — are custom and were also used for the family’s 2018 Christmas Eve party. Kardashian West and West, 42, hosted the annual gathering at their home after her mom Kris Jenner, who usually hosts the party, passed on the torch.

“I love these. They’re so whimsical, like Whoville, but all white,” Kardashian West said in reference to the fictional town created by Dr. Seuss.

While Kardashian West’s holiday decoration doesn’t feature a traditional red and green color scheme — or any color at all for that matter, the reality star made sure to include a light display on the live trees outside of her home as well as on the actual Christmas tree — which has been sprayed white — in her living room.

“It’s so pretty,” Kardashian said of her tree.

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

In addition to anticipating the upcoming holiday, Kardashian also celebrated her son Saint’s 4th birthday on Thursday.

Kardashian West wished her little one a happy birthday on Instagram sharing a sweet photo of Saint flashing a wide smile.

“I have no words to describe how much I love your smile and those curls of yours Saint!” Kardashian West wrote. “You bring so much joy into my soul. You are so kind, loving and just so thoughtful and sweet!”

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West with their children North, Saint and Chicago Kim Kardashian Instagram

“Happy birthday my sweet sweet Sainty,” Kardashian West added, concluding with an adorable anecdote: “(When I say to him my sweet sweet Sainty, he says back to me my sweet sweet sweet sweet Momma, the best momma in the world and the only momma I ever want! HOW CAN YOU NOT MELT AT HIS SWEETNESS)”

While there is no evidence of a blowout bash this year as of yet, in past years, Saint has previously celebrated his birthday alongside his cousin Reign Aston. (Kourtney Kardashian‘s son turns 5 on Dec. 14 — the same day his big brother Mason Dash rings in his 10th birthday.)

In 2018, the birthday boys partied at a Tarzan-themed fête held at Kardashian West’s home, which she and West, 42, turned into a jungle for the wild occasion. The rapper even made a limited-edition set of “merch shirts,” which bore Saint and Reign’s names on the front.

Kardashian West and West are also parents to 6-month-old son Psalm and daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 1.