Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million

She previously tried to sell the the condo she used as her SKIMS and KKW Beauty offices three years ago

By
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner
Glenn Garner

Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 07:24 PM
Kim Kardashian
Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Kim Kardashian is shaking up her real estate portfolio.

Nearly three years after first listing the residence, the Kardashians star, 41, has put her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas, Calif. back on the market for $3.5 million, PEOPLE can confirm. The Compass listing was first reported by Dirt.

Built in 2016, the 2,260-square-foot condo features a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, as well as a semi-private elevator with direct access to the suite through a private foyer.

Each of the three en-suite bedrooms feature an attached covered outdoor living space, and the primary bedroom comes complete with a luxury bathroom, featuring state-of-the-art details and custom vanities.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a>
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas condo. Compass

Photos from the original 2019 listing, also with Compass, seen here, show how designer Vincent Van Duysen dressed the home in soft neutral tones, with European Oak flooring throughout and custom plaster walls, ceilings and cabinetry. Van Duysen also designed the bespoke furniture, drapes, chandeliers and light fixtures.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a>
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Calabasas condo. Compass

The style of the condo is reminiscent of Kardashian's minimalist Hidden Hills mansion, which she previously shared with ex-husband Kanye West — with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3. West worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt on the house, which has an incredibly spare style often compared to a monastery or musuem.

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Introduces New SKIMS Bra Solutions Range

West, 45, hired Van Duysen to redesign the formerly Mediterranean-style condo for Kardashian's birthday.

Kardashian previously told Vogue that her mother Kris Jenner encouraged her to buy the place after the "momager," 66, bought another unit in the same building for herself, her mother Mary Jo and her best friend Cici Bussey — cousin of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Since purchasing the residence in 2017 for $1.6 million, Kardashian has used the condo as an office to stage her SKIMS and KKW Beauty products. She previously gave her followers a tour of a much larger office space for her new SKKN by KIM brand.

Related Articles
sonja morgan
'RHONY' 's Sonja Morgan Puts Her Upper East Side Townhouse Back on the Market for $8.75 Million
Jaime King attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx); The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates
Jaime King Is Selling Her Chic Beverly Hills Home That Walt Disney Originally Built for His Daughter
Karolina Kurkova apt for sale
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Sells $4.5M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West List Their Calabasas Condo and It Has the Rapper's Signature Style
Kat Von D House 357 lorraine
Kat Von D Cuts Price of Her L.A. Home (Featured in 'Cheaper by the Dozen!' ) to $12.5 Million
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Trying to Prevent Her Building Underground Vault and More at L.A. Home
beauty writers trying SKKN by Kim
SKKN by Kim: 3 Beauty Experts Share Their Honest Reviews of the Celebrity Skincare Line
goldie hawn, kurt russell, Wyatt Russell, Meredith Hagner
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn's Son Wyatt Russell Sells Vibrant 1930s Spanish Home for Nearly $2.9M
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Buys L.A. Home from Kanye West for $23 Million amid Divorce
Kanye West's former LA home
Kanye West's Former Minimalist Hollywood Hills Home Goes Back on the Market for $3.7M
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Relist Bel Air House
Kyle Richards Sells Bel-Air Home for $6.1M After More than 4 Years on the Market — See Inside!
Britney Spears House for sale
Britney Spears Lists Beachfront Florida Condo for $2 Million — See Inside!
Emmitt Smith home
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Chrissy Metz Lists Her Los Angeles Ranch House for $1.9 Million After Recent Upgrade
'This Is Us' 's Chrissy Metz Sells Her Los Angeles Ranch Over Asking for $2.2M — See Inside!
Alexandra Daddario is selling her NYC apartment
'White Lotus' ' Alexandra Daddario Is Selling Her NYC Studio Apartment for $499K — See Inside!
Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah's Bel-Air Home Sells for Just Over $26M, Marking $1M Loss Since He Bought It in 2020