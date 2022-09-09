Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million

Kim Kardashian is shaking up her real estate portfolio.

Nearly three years after first listing the residence, the Kardashians star, 41, has put her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas, Calif. back on the market for $3.5 million, PEOPLE can confirm. The Compass listing was first reported by Dirt.

Built in 2016, the 2,260-square-foot condo features a chef's kitchen with high-end appliances, as well as a semi-private elevator with direct access to the suite through a private foyer.

Each of the three en-suite bedrooms feature an attached covered outdoor living space, and the primary bedroom comes complete with a luxury bathroom, featuring state-of-the-art details and custom vanities.

Photos from the original 2019 listing, also with Compass, seen here, show how designer Vincent Van Duysen dressed the home in soft neutral tones, with European Oak flooring throughout and custom plaster walls, ceilings and cabinetry. Van Duysen also designed the bespoke furniture, drapes, chandeliers and light fixtures.

The style of the condo is reminiscent of Kardashian's minimalist Hidden Hills mansion, which she previously shared with ex-husband Kanye West — with whom she shares North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago, 4½, and Psalm, 3. West worked with Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt on the house, which has an incredibly spare style often compared to a monastery or musuem.

West, 45, hired Van Duysen to redesign the formerly Mediterranean-style condo for Kardashian's birthday.

Kardashian previously told Vogue that her mother Kris Jenner encouraged her to buy the place after the "momager," 66, bought another unit in the same building for herself, her mother Mary Jo and her best friend Cici Bussey — cousin of her late ex-husband Robert Kardashian.

Since purchasing the residence in 2017 for $1.6 million, Kardashian has used the condo as an office to stage her SKIMS and KKW Beauty products. She previously gave her followers a tour of a much larger office space for her new SKKN by KIM brand.