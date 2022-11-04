Lifestyle Home Kim Kardashian Puts Spare Hidden Hills Home Back on the Market for $7 Million 6 Months After Buying It The reality star initially scooped up the 1970s fixer-upper, located near her own compound, for $6.3 million By Marisa Sullivan Marisa Sullivan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 4, 2022 05:15 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co., Carsten Schertzer Kim Kardashian has put one of her Southern California properties on the market, just six months after buying it. The 1970s split-level, located near the mogul's primary compound in Hidden Hills, is listed for $7 million with the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to real estate agent, Tomer Fridman of Compass. The Kardashians star, 42, initially scooped up the home for $6.3 million just six months ago, but has apparently changed her game plan for this specific piece of real estate and is now asking for $700,000 more than she bought it for. Kim Kardashian Turned an Old Japanese Samurai House into a Guest House at Her California Mansion Carsten Schertzer The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,239 sq. ft. home sits on an acre of land surrounded by equestrian trails. Inside, the primary bedroom and den are each outfitted with a fireplace, and the latter also boasts a wet bar. The gated driveway, three-car garage and motor-court provide plenty of options for storing a number of vehicles, other motorized toys, and of course, horses in the on-site stables. Carsten Schertzer It's unclear what the mom-of-four had planned for the property before deciding to let it go, but the listing is just the latest in a series of recent real estate moves. Carsten Schertzer Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Kardashian purchased a new Malibu mansion in September, but plans to hold onto her primary $60 Hidden Hills house, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time. "The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said. twitter; getty A second source said of her motivation for the purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kardashian's main residence. Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Family's Million-Dollar Real Estate Empire Kardashian also recently put her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas, Calif. back on the market for $3.5 million and listed a 1950s ranch house for $5.3 million.