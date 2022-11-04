Kim Kardashian Puts Spare Hidden Hills Home Back on the Market for $7 Million 6 Months After Buying It

The reality star initially scooped up the 1970s fixer-upper, located near her own compound, for $6.3 million

By
Published on November 4, 2022 05:15 PM
Kim Kardashian Hidden Hills Property for Sale
Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co., Carsten Schertzer

Kim Kardashian has put one of her Southern California properties on the market, just six months after buying it.

The 1970s split-level, located near the mogul's primary compound in Hidden Hills, is listed for $7 million with the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to real estate agent, Tomer Fridman of Compass.

The Kardashians star, 42, initially scooped up the home for $6.3 million just six months ago, but has apparently changed her game plan for this specific piece of real estate and is now asking for $700,000 more than she bought it for.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Hidden Hills Property for Sale
Carsten Schertzer

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,239 sq. ft. home sits on an acre of land surrounded by equestrian trails. Inside, the primary bedroom and den are each outfitted with a fireplace, and the latter also boasts a wet bar.

The gated driveway, three-car garage and motor-court provide plenty of options for storing a number of vehicles, other motorized toys, and of course, horses in the on-site stables.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Hidden Hills Property for Sale
Carsten Schertzer

It's unclear what the mom-of-four had planned for the property before deciding to let it go, but the listing is just the latest in a series of recent real estate moves.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> Hidden Hills Property for Sale
Carsten Schertzer

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kardashian purchased a new Malibu mansion in September, but plans to hold onto her primary $60 Hidden Hills house, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim kardashian</a> selling her house
twitter; getty

A second source said of her motivation for the purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kardashian's main residence.

Kardashian also recently put her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas, Calif. back on the market for $3.5 million and listed a 1950s ranch house for $5.3 million.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian attends the 2022 White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at Washington Hilton on April 30, 2022 in Washington, DC
Kim Kardashian Buys New Malibu Mansion, But Will Keep Her $60 Million Hidden Hills Home: Source
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott List Their Beverly Hills Mansion for $21.9 Million — See Inside
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million
Adam and Behati Former NYC Loft for Sale
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Former NYC Loft Hits the Market for $6.3 Million — See Inside!
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
tommy lee
Tommy Lee Lists Longtime Calabasas Mansion for $4.6 Million — See Inside!
Howie Mandel house
Howie Mandel's Former $21.5 Million Beachfront Malibu Property Listed for Sale — See Inside!
Kanye West
Kanye West Reportedly Takes $11 Million 'Yeezy Campus' Wyoming Ranch Off the Market
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 07: Dr. Paul Nassif arrives for Dr. Paul Nassif's unveiling of his new medical spa with grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony at Nassif MD & Medical Spa on March 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California (Photo by Phillip Faraone/WireImage); Paul Nassif's Home Listing. Credit: Alex Zarour, Virtually Here Studios 
'Botched' 's Dr. Paul Nassif's Completed $30 Million Bel Air Mansion on the Market — See Inside!
Teddi Mellencamp Home for sale
Teddi Mellencamp's Hollywood Hills Home Is Back on the Market for $5.9 Million — See Inside!
Katy Perry house for sale
Katy Perry Is Selling Her L.A. Mansion for Nearly $20 Million After Relocating to Montecito
Madonna attends the Moschino [TV] H&M London Launch Party hosted by Jeremy Scott at Annabels on November 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for H&M ); The Weeknd attends the U.N. World Food Programme as it welcomes The Weeknd as a Goodwill Ambassador on October 07, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for U.N. World Food Programme)
Madonna Lists $26M Mansion a Year After She Bought It from The Weeknd — and Asks $7M more!
diddy lists home
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Glamorous Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $14.5M — See Inside!
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Denied Bid to Halt Construction of Star's Underground Vault
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky List Aspen Vacation Home for $9.75 Million — See Inside!
Calvin Harris Mansion for Sale
DJ Calvin Harris Is Selling His Massive Beverly Hills Mansion for $25M — See Inside!