Kim Kardashian Puts Spare Hidden Hills Home Back on the Market for $7 Million 6 Months After Buying It

Kim Kardashian has put one of her Southern California properties on the market, just six months after buying it.

The 1970s split-level, located near the mogul's primary compound in Hidden Hills, is listed for $7 million with the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to real estate agent, Tomer Fridman of Compass.

The Kardashians star, 42, initially scooped up the home for $6.3 million just six months ago, but has apparently changed her game plan for this specific piece of real estate and is now asking for $700,000 more than she bought it for.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 4,239 sq. ft. home sits on an acre of land surrounded by equestrian trails. Inside, the primary bedroom and den are each outfitted with a fireplace, and the latter also boasts a wet bar.

The gated driveway, three-car garage and motor-court provide plenty of options for storing a number of vehicles, other motorized toys, and of course, horses in the on-site stables.

It's unclear what the mom-of-four had planned for the property before deciding to let it go, but the listing is just the latest in a series of recent real estate moves.

Kardashian purchased a new Malibu mansion in September, but plans to hold onto her primary $60 Hidden Hills house, a source confirmed to PEOPLE at the time.

"The Malibu house is just a beach house. She is not selling her Hidden Hills house," they said.

A second source said of her motivation for the purchase, "Kanye's home is very close [to the Hidden Hills house] and this is another way for her to have her autonomy." In 2021, West purchased a property across the street from Kardashian's main residence.

Kardashian also recently put her brutalist three-bedroom, four-bathroom condominium in Calabasas, Calif. back on the market for $3.5 million and listed a 1950s ranch house for $5.3 million.