Kim Kardashian Gives Personal Tour of Her Lush Los Angeles Garden

The SKIMS founder revealed her vegetable patch and orchard on her Instagram Stories Wednesday

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE. She has over 8 years' experience reporting and writing on news genres, including Royals, Entertainment and Lifestyle. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kirsty worked as a Senior Celebrity and Entertainment Writer and Editor at OK! Magazine and Reach PLC. She is based in the UK.

Published on March 9, 2023 08:29 AM
Kim Kardashian and her citrus tree. Photo: Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian is revealing her green-fingered side.

The 42-year-old mom-of-four gave fans a rare tour of her homegrown plants and vegetables on her Instagram Stories Wednesday.

"An afternoon walk in the garden," the Kardashians star told the camera as she strolled along a path and showed off a series of fruit trees in an orchard outside her Los Angeles home. "I'm going to start picking some fruits," she added. "There's so many amazing ones."

In the clip, Kardashian walked by an array of different flowers and plants in the huge green space, which she revealed included plots for avocados, apples, apricots and pomegranates.

Her camera also zoomed onto a citrus fruit tree and an orange tree alongside the caption "I love my garden."

"How Armenian of me to grow apricots 🇦🇲," she captioned a separate photo of her apricot tree.

"And even more Armenian of me to grow pomegranates 🇦🇲🇦🇲," she added, followed by a picture of her pomegranate tree.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

The SKIMS founder ended her tour by showing off four large plant beds containing a variety of flowers and vegetables and a shot of two crates of freshly picked vegetables, including broccoli and kale.

"Freshly picked," she wrote alongside the photo.

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian previously gave a tour of her garden for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle brand Poosh last year.

According to Poosh, Kim "wanted the most local, organic herbs and produce she could find for her own farm-to-table experience. This little garden perched on a hill in her yard was designed to be climate-conscious and bursting with life for her and her family — while donating any excess top-tier organic produce to food banks."

The outlet added that Kardashian approached the landscaping firm Heart Beet Gardening to help bring her vision to life and assure the garden was climate conscious.

Kim Kardashian's garden. Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kardashian gave another glimpse into her Hidden Hills estate last week when she shared a series of snapshots from her home gym.

She was joined by Destiny's Child star Kelly Rowland for a workout session in the images, led by her new personal trainer Senada Greca. "Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated 💋 @kellyrowland," Kardashian captioned a picture of herself and Rowland, 42, posing for a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story.

