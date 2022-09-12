Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million

Kim Kardashian is shrinking her real estate portfolio!

After relisting her brutalist Calabasas condo, the Kardashians star, 41, has put one of her Hidden Hills mansions on the market for $5.3 million.

The ranch-style home is spread out across 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in 1957, the double lot property boasts a four-car garage in addition to a four-stall barn in the lower pad across the street.

According to Dirt, Kardashian originally purchased the 1.5-acre estate for $1.6 million in October 2019 while still married to ex-husband Kanye West.

The listing is held by the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to real estate agent, Tomer Fridman of Compass.

Inside the house, the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a center island.

The expansive adjacent family room has vast windows, wooden floors and beamed ceilings. Fireplaces can be found in both the living room and primary bedroom.

Along with a pool, the outdoor space is equipped with a spa and a covered patio with a built-in barbecue.

News of the listing comes just after the reality star put her Calabasas condo on the market for a second time. The minimalist condo mimics a similar style to her primary residence, a $60 million Hidden Hills mansion which she previously lived in with West and their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago 4½, and Psalm, 3.

The condo, which the business mogul purchased for $1.6 million in 2017, was frequently used as an office space for her SKIMS and KKW Beauty brands. It was also featured on a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as reported by Dirt.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian said her mother and "momager," Kris Jenner, originally convinced her to purchase the property after Jenner, 66, bought a place in the same building.