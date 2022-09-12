Kim Kardashian Lists Her Spare Hidden Hills Ranch House for $5.3 Million

The double lot property is located near her primary residence, the $60 million mansion she once shared with Kanye West

By
Natalia Senanayake
author bio page
Natalia Senanayake

Natalia Senanayake is an Editorial Assistant, Lifestyle at PEOPLE. She covers all things travel and home, from celebrities' luxury mansions to breaking travel news. Before joining PEOPLE, she freelanced for Reclamation Magazine and taught English at a high school in Barcelona, Spain. Natalia studied Journalism and Media at Rutgers University and enjoys documenting her travels on Instagram in her free time.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 12, 2022 02:44 PM
Kim Kardashian is seen on August 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Kim Kardashian is shrinking her real estate portfolio!

After relisting her brutalist Calabasas condo, the Kardashians star, 41, has put one of her Hidden Hills mansions on the market for $5.3 million.

The ranch-style home is spread out across 4,000 square feet and features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Built in 1957, the double lot property boasts a four-car garage in addition to a four-stall barn in the lower pad across the street.

According to Dirt, Kardashian originally purchased the 1.5-acre estate for $1.6 million in October 2019 while still married to ex-husband Kanye West.

The listing is held by the Kardashian-Jenner family's go-to real estate agent, Tomer Fridman of Compass.

Inside the house, the kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a center island.

The expansive adjacent family room has vast windows, wooden floors and beamed ceilings. Fireplaces can be found in both the living room and primary bedroom.

Along with a pool, the outdoor space is equipped with a spa and a covered patio with a built-in barbecue.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kim-kardashian/" data-inlink="true">Kim Kardashian</a> and <a href="https://people.com/tag/kanye-west/" data-inlink="true">Kanye West</a> attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Frazer Harrison/Getty

News of the listing comes just after the reality star put her Calabasas condo on the market for a second time. The minimalist condo mimics a similar style to her primary residence, a $60 million Hidden Hills mansion which she previously lived in with West and their four children — North, 9, Saint, 6½, Chicago 4½, and Psalm, 3.

The condo, which the business mogul purchased for $1.6 million in 2017, was frequently used as an office space for her SKIMS and KKW Beauty brands. It was also featured on a few episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as reported by Dirt.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian said her mother and "momager," Kris Jenner, originally convinced her to purchase the property after Jenner, 66, bought a place in the same building.

Related Articles
Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian Re-Lists Brutalist Calabasas Condo for $3.5 Million
Britney Spears House for sale
Britney Spears Lists Beachfront Florida Condo for $2 Million — See Inside!
Kanye West
Kanye West Reportedly Takes $11 Million 'Yeezy Campus' Wyoming Ranch Off the Market
mackenzie scott
Billionaire Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott Donates $55 Million Beverly Hills Estate to Charity
Valerie Bertinelli’s home - Todd Goodman, LA Light Photography
Valerie Bertinelli Lists Hollywood Hills Home for $2.5 Million After Divorce — See Inside!
Jaime King attends Tings Magazine Private Dinner at the Private Residence of the CEO of Absolut Elyx on January 28, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Absolut Elyx); The exterior and interior of the property Where was the image taken – 1612 Schuyler Rd, Beverly Hills 90210 When was the image taken – 7/13/2022 Who took the photograph – Alexis Adam Full credit line - Source contact information: Name: Preston Gazowsky Phone: 808.286.1933 E-mail: Preston@TheBeverlyHillsEstates.com Image sent by: Thomas Jung, Marketing at The Beverly Hills Estates
Jaime King Is Selling Her Chic Beverly Hills Home That Walt Disney Originally Built for His Daughter
Teddi Mellencamp Home for sale
Teddi Mellencamp's Hollywood Hills Home Is Back on the Market for $5.9 Million — See Inside!
Joe Manganiello and Sofía Vergara
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello List Modern L.A. Home for $19.6 Million — See Inside!
Kanye West's former LA home
Kanye West's Former Minimalist Hollywood Hills Home Goes Back on the Market for $3.7M
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West attend Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash presented by Ciroc Vodka on December 14, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Kim Kardashian Buys L.A. Home from Kanye West for $23 Million amid Divorce
Kyle Richards, Mauricio Umansky Put Aspen Vacation Home on the Market for $9.75 Million
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky List Aspen Vacation Home for $9.75 Million — See Inside!
diddy lists home
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Former Glamorous Beverly Hills Mansion Listed for $14.5M — See Inside!
kim kardashian
Kim Kardashian's Neighbor Denied Bid to Halt Construction of Star's Underground Vault
Karolina Kurkova apt for sale
Supermodel Karolina Kurkova Sells $4.5M NYC Loft Where She Gave Birth to Son — See the Photos
Katharine McPhee
Katharine McPhee Lists 1930s Hollywood Hills Home for Nearly $2.7 Million – See Inside!
david spade
David Spade Has Sold His Longtime Beverly Hills Mansion for $19.5 Million — See Inside!