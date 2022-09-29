Kim Kardashian Launches Line of Concrete Home Accessories: 'Modern, Minimalistic Elegance'

Kim Kardashian has launched her newest venture: a home accessories collection from SKKN BY KIM.

The collection, which has five home accessory products, is "designed to marry art and functionality" and create a "serene, clutter-free oasis," according to a press release. The pieces include a vanity tray, round container, canister, tissue box and waste basket, all made of hand-poured concrete.

In addition, each piece in the line, which drops October 6, has its own unique texture due to the stone effect, with an ornate patina that develops over time.

"When I designed the packaging for my SKKN BY KIM skincare line, I drew inspiration from concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone," The Kardashians star, 41, said in a release. "I knew I wanted to complement my skincare collection with home accessories, designed to display my products and elevate the home with modern, minimalistic elegance.

"When designing this collection, I wanted to bring the monochromatic interior design elements from my home to others," she added, referring to her much-talked-about $60 million Hidden Hills, Calif. mansion, which was designed as a collaboration between her ex Kanye West and Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt.

Talking to Architectural Digest on Wednesday, the mom of four said the materials and colors were chosen to provide a sense of tranquility.

"I think having the concrete material and monochromatic design are important for my mental wellness," she told the outlet. "I find that there is so much chaos out in the world that when I come home, the minimalist design creates a sense of quiet and calm."

In her own home, she explained, "Minimalism is still very important to me. I've let my kids decorate their own rooms—they can go wild with whatever colors they want—but in the main part of the house, I really like the calmness minimalism brings."

As for what excited her the most about making the pieces, the SKIMS founder said it was "being able to take the calming aesthetic and monochromatic interior design elements from my home and bring it to others through these pieces."

She also added that the new collection and the SKKN BY KIM skincare products are the perfect match. "Together everything just looks so chic and gorgeous," she told AD.

Most of the products in the collection are under $100. The vanity tray ($65) can serve as a "neutral base" to display skincare products, while the round container ($69), the canister ($65) provide countertop storage. There's also a tissue box ($89) and a waste basket ($129), which "discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade."

SKKN BY KIM will also be selling a bundle with all the products for $355.

The SKKN BY KIM Home Accessories Collection will be available to purchase on October 6.